Best ultrawide monitors 2019: the top ultrawide monitors we've tested

We found the best ultrawide monitors on the market right now.

The best ultrawide monitors are becoming ever more popular. That's because these days, just having a nice monitor won’t cut it – you go big, or you go home.

Not only are these wide screen displays perfect for diving into the best PC games , but you can squeeze so many spreadsheets on a single screen that they make great monitors for work, as well.

Still, just like with any monitor on the market, it can be difficult to find the best ultrawide monitors to fit your needs. Do you require a gaming monitor with a quick refresh rate and low latency? Or, are you trying to get through your work, and could benefit from a gigantic display that can showcase every single one of your projects at a single glance?

Since the answers to these problems are not easy to find, we forged ahead and applied our technical expertise so we could find the best ultrawide monitors on the market right now. And, because we've tested and reviewed all of these monitors ourselves, you can be assured that you'll be getting your money's worth. Additionally, we went ahead and included our exclusive price comparison tool, so you know you're getting the best deal.

The BenQ EX3501R is equipped with a USB-C input and an astonishing 2,500:1 contrast ratio. (Image credit: Future; EA)

1. BenQ EX3501R

Finally, an ultrawide HDR monitor

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: : 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 100Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 2,500:1 | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 23 pounds

Huge display

HDR

Needs a bit of tweaking

Ultrawide resolutions are already pushing our computing experiences to the edge, so when we came across the BenQ EX3501R, a 3,440 x 1,440 monitor with HDR, we sat up and took notice. This is an absolutely incredible gaming monitor – though BenQ advertises it as a 'video enjoyment monitor' – and considering it’s equipped with a USB-C input and an astonishing 2,500:1 contrast ratio, you'll be hard pressed to find anything not to love about one of the best ultrawide monitors out there. Well, at least until you look at the price tag.

Read the full review: BenQ EX3501R

The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition is an excellent ultrawide monitor (Image credit: Future)

2. AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition

A premium high-refresh ultrawide monitor

Screen size: 35-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 2,500:1: | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 26 pounds

Amazing color

Up to 120Hz refresh rate

Thick bezels

Ultrawide resolution? Check. Fast 120Hz refresh rate? Also check. The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition is certainly more than its clumsy name lets on. This 3,440 x 1,440 ultrawide monitor isn't just stunning with its perfect VA panel, but coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and a low 4ms response time, it should make the top of any gamer's list of the best ultrawide monitors. Just bear in mind, that if you want to take full advantage of the AOC Agon, you're going to need a little help from something like the RTX 2080 Ti .

Read the full review: AOC Agon AG352UCG6 Black Edition

The Alienware AW3418DW has been around a while, but it's still great. (Image credit: Future)

3. Alienware AW3418DW

An oldie but a goodie

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: sRGB 100% | Weight: 26 pounds

Excellent display

G-Sync

Expensive

Read the full review: Alienware AW3418DW

The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is a great ultrawide for creatives. (Image credit: Future)

4. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

An ultrawide for the creatives

Screen size: 37.5-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 | Brightness: 300 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 1.07 million colors | Weight: 9.9kg

4K and Ultrawide

Built-in Qi wireless charging

No HDR

The best ultrawide monitors aren't just great for experiencing the best PC games, they're also amazing for creatives and professionals. And, the Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is an exceptional example, providing excellent color accuracy, and a high resolution that'll be a boost to photo and video editors. Considering its price tag, it would have been nice to have HDR included, but this gets the creative job done so well that we can easily overlook that little exclusion.

Read the full review: Asus Designo Curve MX38VC

The LG 34UC79G-B is an affordable ultrawide monitor. (Image credit: Future)

5. LG 34UC79G-B

An ultrawide without the ultra-price

Screen size: 34-inch | Aspect ratio: 21:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,080 | Brightness: 250 cd/m2 | Response time: 10.3ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Color support: sRGB 92.1% | Weight: 8.6kg

Affordable

AMD FreeSync

Lower resolution than other options

One of the main drawbacks of the best ultrawide monitors is that they happen to be on the expensive side. Sure, having an extremely wide screen is fantastic, but if you can't spend a grand on a new monitor, you're out of luck. Luckily, the LG 34UC79G-B is here to save the day on a budget. Now, this display doesn't have as high a resolution as some of the other selections on this list, coming in at 2,560 x 1,080, but with the amount of money you're saving, it almost doesn't even matter. Plus, you're getting FreeSync, too.

Read the full review: LG 34UC79G-B