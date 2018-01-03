This hands-free Nintendo Switch accessory is for those with no shame

Have you ever looked at a parent using a baby sling and thought ‘man, I could really use something like that for my Nintendo Switch’? No, us neither. Still, that hasn’t stopped this third-party accessory manufacturer.

First tweeted by game developer Jake Kazdal of 17-Bit in Kyoto, this accessory is designed to comfortably allow Nintendo Switch owners to play their console in tabletop mode without a table. Unfortunately, using it would probably require your sense of embarrassment to be as absent as your table.

When you need to Nintendo Switch, harder. pic.twitter.com/IR5aEYDh9BJanuary 2, 2018

From the photo it looks like it's possible to adjust the height of the console and rotate the screen 360 degrees, just in case you were ever curious about what it'd be like to be a Teletubby.

Don’t get us wrong, this is an accessory that has the potential to be useful – it’d be great for using motion controls or your Pro controller on the go. We’d maybe close the blinds and use it in the house where no one could see us lazily reclined on the sofa with our Switch safely propped up in front of us.

But we can’t see ourselves being welcome on a busy morning train with this thing – it’s hard enough to make space for yourself.