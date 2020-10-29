The Xbox Series X is now a real fridge – and you can own it

That's right – after months of jokes about how the Xbox Series X looks like a fridge, Microsoft has finally called our bluff and made those jokes a reality.

The Xbox Series X Fridge is a real thing that will no doubt make your loved ones worry about you – but you won't care, because you have an Xbox fridge.

The official @xbox Twitter account posted the following video, which shows off the sizeable fridge in all its glory. It indeed looks just like the Xbox Series X, with a slim indent where the disc drive would be, vents on the upper side, and a glowing Xbox logo that's actually quite mesmerizing at this scale. The trailer informs us that the fridge is "utilizing the latest in cooling technology", which is the kind of crossover joke we always want to hear.

The one.The only.Xbox Series X Fridge giveaway. Follow and retweet with #XSXFridgeSweeps for a chance to win the Xbox Series X Fridge.Ends 11/04/20. Rules: https://t.co/4P5hCSBPcy pic.twitter.com/MAt7xcTTQ4October 28, 2020

What's even more incredulous, though, is that you could win one for your home. The competition is now open for anyone aged 18 or over in an Xbox Live-supported country to enter, making it a truly global opportunity.

You can view the full rules here, but the upside is that you need to be following @xbox on Twitter and retweet the promotional post with the hashtag #XSXFridgeSweeps. Your account can't be private, either (sorry).

You can enter until 7pm PST / 10pm EST November 4, which is 2am GMT November 5 for those of you in the UK. if you just want a real console, though, you can check out our Xbox Series X pre-order page or this Xbox Series X unboxing video.

Kitchen synergy

It's not the first time we've seen some overlap between home appliances and the world of games and geekery. Back in 2015, we reported on an R2D2 mini-fridge inspired by the Star Wars movies, though it pales in size compared to this Xbox-shaped monstrosity.

Skyrim: Very Special Edition also enables you to play a version of the hit fantasy RPG through Alexa devices, while someone recently also got Doom Eternal running on the screen of a Samsung smart fridge. And as our home appliances get smarter, we're only going to be hearing more of these stories.

