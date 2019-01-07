The Corsair One gaming PC gets an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX upgrade

Corsair has announced the One Pro i180, the company’s most powerful and compact gaming desktop it has ever created.

Fitted with an Intel Core i9-9920X and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, Corsair has gone even so far as to claim its gaming desktop is now as powerful as a workstation. Both the 12-core processor and GPU fitted into this system are liquid-cooled by the brand’s latest platinum-series cooling systems.

In order to expel the added level of heat from its latest system, Corsair claims it has reinvented its patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system while also restructuring the internal layout for better airflow.

These improvements help the Corsair One Pro i180 run 22-degrees Celsius cooler than even its previous Coffee Lake-powered systems like the Corsair One Elite. This is even more significant when you consider this PC has gone from using a 95W TDP CPU to one rated at a 165W.

The Corsair One Pro i180 also comes fitted with 32GB of Corsair DDR4 memory, a 960GB high-speed M.2 SSD drive and 2TB HDD.

Of course, a PC this powerful demands a high price and it’ll be available for $4,999 (about £3,915, AU$7,000) when it arrives on February 12th with pre-orders beginning today.

There’s more than one

Alongside its flagship gaming PC, Corsair also introduced two additional versions of the One.

The Corsair One i160 is a slight step down from its bigger brother, but still a very powerful system thanks to its Intel Core i9-9900K processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. One more tier down is the Corsair One i140 that features an Intel Core i7-9700K processor and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

Both of these PCs also feature 32GB of Corsair DDR4 memory, a 480GB high-speed M.2 SSD drive and 2TB HDD.

The Corsair One i160 will arrive on February 12th for $3,599 (about £2,820, AU$5,040), meanwhile, the Corsair One i140 is available immediately for $2,999 (about £2,350, AU$4,200).