The Corsair One gaming PC gets an Intel Core i9 and Nvidia RTX upgrade

Corsair has announced the One Pro i180, the company’s most powerful and compact gaming desktop it has ever created.

Fitted with an Intel Core i9-9920X and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, Corsair has gone even so far as to claim its gaming desktop is now as powerful as a workstation. Both the system’s 12-core processor and GPU are liquid-cooled and Corsair claims it has reinvented the internal layout that moves the power supply to the bottom of the chassis while adding two of the brand’s latest platinum-series cooling systems.

Corsair also said it has reinvented its patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system to expel the added level of heat from its latest system. This sees it run 22-degrees Celsius cooler than even its previous Coffee Lake-powered systems like the Corsair One Elite. This is even more significant when you consider this PC has gone from using a 95W TDP CPU to one rated at a 165W.

The Corsair One Pro i180 also comes fitted with 32GB of Corsair DDR4 memory, a 960GB high-speed M.2 SSD drive and 2TB HDD.

Of course, a PC this powerful demands a high price and it’ll be available for $4,999 (about £3,915, AU$7,000) when it arrives on February 12th with preorders beginning today.

There’s more than one

Alongside its flagship gaming PC, Corsair also introduced two additional versions of the One.

The Corsair One i160 is a slight step down from its bigger brother, but still a very powerful system thanks to its Intel Core i9-9900K processor and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. One more tier down is the Corsair One i140 that features an Intel Core i7-9700K processor and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

Both of these PC also feature 32GB of Corsair DDR4 memory, a 480GB high-speed M.2 SSD drive and 2TB HDD.

The Corsair One i160 will arrive on February 12th for $3,599 (about £2,820, AU$5,040), meanwhile, the Corsair One i140 is available immediately for $2,999 (about £2,350, AU$4,200).