The best gaming routers 2019

What if we told you that the best gaming routers will make sure that your online gaming is never interrupted? If you spend a lot of time enjoying the best PC games online, you’ve most likely experienced a huge lag spike sooner or later. And, investing in the best gaming router will help avoid those spikes.

The best gaming routers will prioritize network traffic for your games, thanks to a nifty little feature called Quality of Service (or QoS) that helps ensure your gaming session isn’t interrupted by your roommate downloading their own games or watching Netflix. You’ll want to keep an eye out for MU-MIMO as well, so that everyone in your home can get into some gaming without getting in each other’s way.

Now, wired connections are typically considered the best way to connect your online games, and we completely agree. Still, you’ll want to ensure your gaming router is a good router, as well. So, not only will the best gaming routers be filled to the brim with Gigabit Ethernet ports, but they’ll also be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi standards – currently Wi-Fi 5 . Having multiple antennae that you can adjust to boost signal strength won’t hurt, either.

Keeping the needs of gamers in mind, we here at TechRadar have gathered up all the best gaming routers on the market right now.

1. TP-Link Archer C5400 v2

Spinning a web of wi-fi performance

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 1,000Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO support, Alexa integration, IFTTT

Fast and powerful

Alexa and IFTTT support

Expensive

If you’re searching for the latest router technology but you still like that old school look, the TP-Link Archer C5400 v2 might just be an ideal fit. This is one of the best gaming routers that pairs enthusiast grade features with a simple setup, packing them into a package that’s appealing to just about anyone. Factor in the Alexa support, and you have a router that can adjust to any situation, whether you’re trying to come out on top in the latest match in Apex Legends, or you have guests that are connecting to your network.

Read the full review: TP-Link Archer C5400 V2

2. Asus RT-AC86U

The value-packed saving grace for gaming routers

Speed: 802.11ac: 1,734Mbps; 802.11n: 450Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, AiDisk, Adaptive QoS, WTFast Gamers Private Network

Super fast transfers

Long range

Pricey

Feature overkill for most

The Asus RT-AC5300 is one of the best gaming routers – it has a collection of advanced features, making online and network gaming as lag and frustration free as possible. This includes a straightforward yet powerful interface, as well as comprehensive QoS settings. The spider-like design is somewhat of an acquired taste, but the eight antennae serve a purpose since they can be used to direct the Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, providing this router with remarkable range.

Read the full review: Asus RT-AC86U

3. TP-Link Archer C5400X

Watch the edge

Speed: 802.11ac; 2.4GHz: 1,000Mbps; 5GHz: 2,167Mbps | Connectivity: 1x Gigabit Ethernet WAN, 8x Gigabit Ethernet LAN, 2x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, Advanced Wireless AC beamforming, Tri-band netwroking, VPN acceleration

Fast

Incredible range

Very expensive

We know we’ve already mentioned the TP-Link Archer C5400 v2 earlier, but the company added an ‘X’ to the end of this model, signifying the extreme boost in performance. It’s considerably more expensive, but that price tag is justifiable as it may be one of the highest-end and best gaming routers available. With eight ethernet ports around the back, it’s perfect for hardwiring a fleet of gaming equipment. And, the MU-MIMO and Tri-band support means that wireless connections are also top of the line. You’ll top the leaderboards irrespective of where you are in the house.

Read the full review: TP-Link Archer C5400X

4. Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

Speed, with no compromises

Speed: 802.11ac: 2.6Gbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 2 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO support, QoS, Geo Filter

High performance

Amazing software

No broadband modem

If you’re a hardcore gamer, it can be maddening when your roommates are watching Netflix or downloading their own games at the same time. You should take a look at something like the Netgear Nighthawk XR500. Not only will this elite gaming router deliver a ridiculously fast 2.2Gbps speed, but with MU-MIMO support – not to mention, unique gaming features like location-based connection filtering and QoS, you can do some gaming all night without hitting a paralyzing lag spike. Just be ready for the high sticker price and make sure you’re ok with such a gamer aesthetic.

Read the full review: Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

5. Asus RT-AC5300

A high-end beast

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 600Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO support, Link Aggregation, traffic analyzer, WPS, 512MB RAM, 8 external antenna

Great Wi-Fi coverage

Powerful gaming features

Large

Single USB 3.0 port

The Asus RT-AC5300 is a fantastic high-end gaming router that is filled with a bunch of striking features. This includes an incredibly simple yet powerful interface, on top of comprehensive QoS settings. The spider-like design isn’t for everyone, but the eight antennae are there for a reason, to help direct your Wi-Fi signal reach throughout your home, giving this router excellent range.

Read the full review: Asus RT-AC5300 Tri-band Gigabit Router

6. Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600

An extraterrestrial gaming router that covers all bases

Speed: 802.11ac: 2,167Mbps, 802.11n: 800Mbps | Connectivity: 4 x Gigabit Ethernet, 1 x WAN, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO support, StreamBoost, dual-core 1.7GHz processor, 512GB RAM, Zyxel One Touch app-based setup

Good MU-MIMO wireless speeds

Excellent traffic analysis software

Few current devices use quad-stream 802.11ac

Average USB port speeds

This router might look like it’s going to abduct a close friend or family member, but we promise the Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600 isn’t as alien in function as it is in aesthetics. Brimming with the latest MU-MIMO support, which boosts speed when multiple devices are connected to the same network, this gaming router prides itself on its performance capabilities. Since it can handle several devices, while prioritizing bandwidth depending on the needs of each connection, it’s one of the best gaming routers you can purchase today.

Read the full review: Zyxel Armor Z2 AC2600

7. Asus RT-AC88U

4x4 and 1024-QAM deliver the best possible wireless performance

Speed: 802.11ac: 2167Mbps 802.11n: 1000 Mbps | Connectivity: 9x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB 2.0 1x USB 3.0 | Features: 1024-QAM, MU-MIMO, WTFast Gamers Private Network, Asus AiProtection, AsusWRT Software

Fastest wireless speeds

Comprehensive software UI

Expensive

Requires special hardware for fastest speeds

The Asus RT-AC88U is an expensive gaming router. However, it justifies its price with crazy 802.11 wireless performance. Armed with four antennae and NitroQAM tech, which pushes speeds even further, this gaming router enables wireless performance that can break the 1GB/sec limit. There’s a catch – you’ll need to grab a NitroQAM wireless adapter, like the Asus PCE AC88, to approach these mighty speeds; but with speeds like this, it’s not hard to see why this is one of the best gaming routers available.

8. D-link DIR-885L/R

A great all-rounder

Speed: 802.11ac | Connectivity: 4x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x USB 3.0 | Features: MU-MIMO, Advanced Wireless AC beamforming, SmartConnect

Good selection of features

Good performance

Pricey

It may look like it came straight from Battlestar Galactica – the old Battlestar Galactica – but, the D-Link DIR 885L/R is a dependable mid-range gaming router with great range and speed. If you’re looking for the best gaming router, you may want to give this one a try. It comes with a good range of ports, as well as a nicely designed UI. It also touts DD-WRT open-source firmware, making this router as versatile as it is powerful.

