Sony launches eco-friendly, recycled Bravia

Sony has launched a new energy-saving TV in Japan this week, claiming that the new Bravia is the truly "green" option for eco-friendly TV consumers.

The Bravia KDL-32JE1 HD LCD TV sucks up a mere 89W of power, in comparison to the 160W of an equivalently-sized Bravia model.

Recycled telly

Not only that, but this new Bravia has been compiled from plastic parts recycled from other Sony products - as well as polystyrene packaging and optical film waste from LCD TVs - in a move that will no doubt please Greenpeace and concerned eco-warriors everywhere.

Features-wise, the eco-TV has a 1366x768 resolution, a HDMI interface, 2500:1 contrast ratio and a 178-degree view angle, and will be available in 'champagne' gold and silver.

The Bravia KDL-32JE1 HD will be available from late July in Japan. No news yet on planned availability in the UK and Europe.