Intel confirms dual editions of Windows 8

Intel has let slip a few Windows 8 tidbits, including the fact that there will be editions that run on ARM processors as well as versions that require Intel's own chips.

Speaking at Intel's Investor Meeting 2011, Renée James, head of Intel's software business, explained that the Windows 8 ARM editions will be tailored to mobile devices and Windows 8 tablets.

"Windows 8 traditional" will be the desktop version which runs on Intel's x86 architecture and will include a Windows 7 mode, according to James.

Confusable

She clarified, "[Windows 8 traditional] means that our customers, or anyone who has an Intel-based or an x86-based product, will be able to run either Windows 7 mode or Windows 8 mode. They'll run all of their old applications, all of their old files – there'll be no issue.

"On ARM, there'll be the new experience, which is very specifically around the mobile experience, specifically around tablet and some limited clamshell, with no legacy OS.

"Our competitors will not be running legacy applications. Not now. Not ever.

"We'll kind of have the best of both worlds. So we think we're extraordinarily well-positioned in Windows 8."

