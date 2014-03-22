Stuck for something to listen to? Just ask Google Search to 'play some music'

Get Lucky with Google Search for Android

As much as we love the big hardware announcements, ground-breaking innovations and big product launches, sometimes it's the little things that bring the biggest smile to tech fans' faces.

One of those aforementioned small pleasures is Google's latest addition to its Search app for Android.

Users can now hit the microphone and utter the words 'play some music,' and the app will oblige by launching the 'I'm feeling lucky' Radio service, which plays songs at random based on previous habits.

You'll need Google Play Music app installed for this to be a goer, but still...

