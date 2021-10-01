Save 83% on PIA's great value VPN and free antivirus deal

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, with VPN services like Private Internet Access offering an excellent bundle of goodies to ensure you're browsing online with the best safety tools in your arsenal.

You can now get a whopping 83% saving on a three year plan of Private Internet Access - one of our top rated VPN providers - and much more in this limited time offer.

Working out at a rate of $2.08 a month, you'll also get two extra months tagged onto the end of your three year plan and PIA's new antivirus software - all for free.

The perfect partnership to ensure the best online security on any of your devices, keep reading to get the details on this VPN deal in full, and find out why PIA is a VPN that comes highly recommended by us.

Get cyber secure with this PIA VPN deal:

Remember, with this VPN deal you'll be paying the full amount for the three years upfront - in this case $79/£65. This means both your VPN cybersecurity and antivirus is sorted for a whole three years. Not to mention the additional two months you get free, saving you a grand total of $375!

(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

Is Private Internet Access a good VPN?

Private Internet Access currently sits as #5 in our best VPN buying guide. Hosting 10,000 servers for you to hop onto across 78 countries, this means better reliability in terms of speed with servers less likely to be overcrowded with other users. Not only that, it's a pretty feature-heavy VPN.

Boasting a number of nifty security features, these include its WireGuard protocol, a kill switch, and AES-256 CBC or GCM encryption. It also sits highly as one we like to recommend for those looking for a decent Android VPN or iPhone VPN, clients which usually end up lacking behind the likes of desktop versions. Its Chrome VPN is also fantastic, introducing blocking website referrals and third-party cookies with its MACE feature.

Great news for those who want to boost security on a number of their devices, PIA allows up to 10 simultaneous connections. And, much like its competition, you can try it out with a 30-day money back guarantee window.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth Private Internet Access review goes into detail about every aspect of this VPN provider.

