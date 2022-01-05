Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking in India starts today

Audio player loading…

Samsung appears to be making up for the inordinate delays over Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch by quickly making the handset available across geographies.

The company has already started accepting pre-orders for this smartphone, which is a fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the 2021 flagship from the company. The pre-booking window starts today through January 10 with the handset starting to retail from January 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking offer

The Galaxy S21 FE can be pre-booked on the Samsung’s website . Customers need to pay Rs. 999 as a pre-booking amount – which is refundable in case the customer wants to cancel the booking one the device starts to retail in the country. In other words, customers can cancel the order in case they are getting a better price.

As for the customer who pre-books the Galaxy S21 FE ahead of the launch, the company is rewarding them by offering “Next Galaxy VIP Pass” which entitles them to get Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specification and rumoured price

Since the phone has been launched in the global markets, we have a fair idea of what the phone has to offer. Any thoughts of Samsung altering the specification were also thrown out of the window once the phone was listed on Amazon. The listing reveals the key specifications of the device in its full glory.

The phone may come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC – the same chipset which powered its premium sibling in certain markets. However, we’ve heard rumblings that the phone may come with an Exynos chipset. Hence, we will have to wait for the official confirmation.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Amazon listing shows that the phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with a 30x Space Zoom feature.

For selfies, the phone comes with a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. It also gets 4.5W reverse wireless charging to help charge other gadgets in case required.

In terms of expected pricing, a tipster has hinted that the Galaxy S21 Fe could be priced at Rs. 52,000. Though the effective price of the phone could be around Rs. 48-49,000 with card discounts and other offers. If this price is indeed true then the Galaxy S21 FE could be pricier than the OnePlus 9RT which is set to launch soon as well and might come with similar specifications.

