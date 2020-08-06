Samsung Galaxy M31s goes on sale for the first time in India today

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will go on sale for the first time in India today. It is Samsung’s latest mid-range smartphone and the successor to the Galaxy M31.

The device was launched in India last week and is part of Amazon Prime Day launch. The Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage and 21,499 for the top variant with 8GB of RAM with 128GB storage. If you have an HDFC card, you’ll get a 10% instant discount on your purchase.

Checkout Samsung Galaxy M31s on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M31s specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The M31s brings an Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen. It’s a 6.5-inch panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ compliance. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button on the right. The entire package is about 9.3mm thick.

On the inside, the Samsung Galaxy M31s continues to be powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. It’s an ageing platform built on the 10nm process with eight cores. That is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As always, the battery size is the highlight of the device. This time, we’re looking at a 6,000mAh battery pack with support for 25W fast charging over USB Type-C. A Type-C to Type-C cable will be included in the box to reverse charge other smartphones. As for software, it will run on One UI 2.1 based on Android 10.

Samsung is calling the Galaxy M31s’ camera as “India’s leading 64MP Intelli-cam” stack. It starts with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, followed by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a 123-degree field-of-view, a 5MP depth sensor for portraits and a 5MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera. Single Take, a feature introduced on the flagship S20 series also makes the cut. When enabled, it lets users click in multiple photo and video modes at the same time.