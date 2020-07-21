Amazon Prime Day 2020 to be held on August 6 and 7

Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be held in India in the first week of August. The Prime Day 2020 in India is scheduled from August 6 to August 7 midnight.

Every year, Prime Day will be hosted during the month of July. But, due to unavoidable circumstances such as lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, Amazon had to push it a few weeks further.

The fourth edition of the Prime Day in India will offer a wide range of deals, discounts, and offers across multiple categories. The products on the e-commerce platform will include from various sellers from Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

Common offer across the site

10% instant discount on HDFC debit, credit card, and EMI transactions

5% reward points with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card

20% cashback up to Rs 200 on Prime Day purchases(select products)

When you shop on Amazon during the sale and transact with Amazon Pay, you will get rewards of Rs 2000 and above. Also, you get a 5% reward points + 5% instant discount on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

During the two weeks building up to Prime Day 2020, starting midnight 23 July 2020 till August 5, 2020, you can also shop for products offered from SMBs and get 20% cash-back up to Rs 200 on Prime Day purchases.

Electronics deals

During the sale, millions of electronics products including smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs will have discounts. Additionally, Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices will also get offers.

New launches

The Prime day sale will also include new launches from brands like Samsung, Intel, Philips, OnePlus, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, and more. All these will be first available to Prime members. Specific details will be shared in the coming days.

Amazon Entertainment

(Image credit: Amazon)

Five new titles will be streamed on the Prime Video platform starting July 22.

Jul 22: Gemini Man - English

Jul 24: French Biriyani - Kannada Movie

Jul 29: Birds of Prey - English

Jul 31: Shakuntala - starring Vidya Balan

Aug 4: Bandish Bandits - Amazon Original series

Amazon will start revealing the offers starting from July 23. We will keep adding deals and offers regularly. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for all the best tech deals for the Amazon Prime Day 2020.