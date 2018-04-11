Red Dead Redemption and Gears of War 2 now 4K enhanced for Xbox One X

If you're like us, the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 2 has you extremely eager to get back into the saddle for some gun-slinging cowboy action in the Old West.

But if you're having trouble keeping your spurs from jingling and jangling in the lead up to its October 26, 2018 release date, Microsoft's got the cure for what ails you — the original Red Dead Redemption has joined the list of Xbox 360 titles that are now Xbox One X-enhanced, so you can re-experience New Austin, West Elizabeth, and Nuevo Paraiso with a shiny new 4K sheen.

Along with the aforementioned Rockstar classic, Darksiders, Gears of War 2, Portal 2, Sonic Generations and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed have also received the 4K treatment and join previous Xbox 360 fan faves such as Crackdown and Forza Horizon, adding to the growing list of older titles that now offer enhanced visuals when played on the Xbox One X.

We can say that Red Dead Redemption looks incredibly good on Xbox One X — check out the staggering difference in visual clarity that this 8-year-old game has received in this comparison video from ElAnalistaDeBits.

More backwards compatible titles announced

Xbox One X-enhanced titles aside, two more rounds of new backwards compatible Original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles have been announced for this month.

April 17 sees Blinx: The Time Sweeper, Breakdown, Conker: Live & Reloaded, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Hunter: The Reckoning, Jade Empire, Panzer Dragoon Orta and SSX 3 become playable on Xbox One.

And on April 26, Destroy All Humans!, Full Spectrum Warrior, Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction, MX Unleashed and Panzer Elite Action: Fields of Glory will all be backwards compatible on Xbox One, as well as a bevy of Star Wars titles, including Star Wars Battlefront, Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Starfighter, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and Star Wars Republic Commando.