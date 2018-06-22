Red Dead Redemption 2 rumor points to a PC version

Red Dead Redemption 2 is inbound for the PC – at least according to the LinkedIn profile of a programmer who worked for Rockstar.

As reported by VG247 – and also detailed on a Reddit thread spotted by Wccftech.com – the Experience section in the programmer’s LinkedIn profile lists the games they worked on, and that includes Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2).

Interestingly, the employee listed the platforms for RDR 2: PS4, Xbox One and PC, and several sources have verified that the programmer’s LinkedIn profile in question is a genuine one.

This would indicate that although the PC version hasn’t been officially announced, it's in the works. At this stage, however, it’s still a rumor to be treated with caution (it could be a simple mistake on the LinkedIn profile, for instance).

Time will tell

That said, it certainly makes sense for RDR 2 to make it to the PC, as it’s an extra audience for Rockstar to tap into.

While the original game didn’t grace the PC – due to porting the sprawling code being a seriously uphill struggle, compounded with time pressures, if whispers on the web are to be believed – Grand Theft Auto V was eventually unleashed for Windows after a considerable delay.

If RDR 2 is coming to PC, it’s likely to will follow a similar pattern, with launch delayed by a year or so. This is pure speculation right now, but it’s definitely an interesting hint of things to come for those who want to play the Western-themed open world sequel on the desktop PC with a quick-draw gaming mouse and keyboard combination.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for release on October 26 for PS4 and Xbox One, so hopeful types could speculate on a summer 2019 release on PC. The hype train is slowly gathering steam, and a fresh trailer released last month built up some serious anticipation for the game.