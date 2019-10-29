Red Dead Online: latest news, updates and multiplayer features

Red Dead Online is officially out of beta testing and is beginning to earn its stripe as a fully-fledged online game. But with such a massive open-world to explore in Red Dead Redemption 2's single-player story, why should you be excited about the game's online mode?

Rockstar's open-world Western game, a prequel to 2010's Red Dead Redemption, was released to wide critical acclaim last year and was all anyone could talk about for months on end.

While you might have expected an online mode to be live from the game's successful launch, it makes sense that Rockstar wants you to focus on the main story – and boy is there a lot of it – before waltzing into a less narrative-driven multiplayer experience in Red Dead Online.

Rockstar has proved itself at converting a massive single-player game into a lively online experience, as shown in the launch of GTA Online in 2013, which has become almost as massive a phenomenon as the mainline GTA V game it spun off from.

So what can you expect from Red Dead Online, and how can you access it?

UPDATE: In the latest Red Dead Online update, Rockstar is getting spooky for Halloween. Keep reading to find out more.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

What's new? Halloween in Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online is getting spooky in time for Halloween, adding a new limited-time mode, Legendary Bounty and themed treats.

Fear of the Dark is a new limited-time Red Dead Online Showdown Mode which pits supernatural Night Stalkers against mortal Hunters. The Night Stalkers' powers are tied to skull masks which Hunters must get their hands on to weapon the beasties - while growing stronger themselves.

Fear of the Dark is live now and will run until November 12.

In addition, a new Legendary bounty has been added in the form of Tobin Winfield. That's not very spooky but there are some Halloween-themed masks for you to earn.

Licensed Bounty Hunters will receive an exclusive variant of the Creature Mask, Traders will receive an exclusive Swine Mask, and Collectors receive an exclusive Masquerade Mask - all for free.

Meanwhile those who achieve Tiers 10 and 20 of the Outlaw Pass will earn free and exclusive versions of the Freak and Horror Mask, respectively. According to Rockstar, players who win a round of the all-new Fear of the Dark mode, will also receive an exclusive tint of the Freak Mask.

Finally, Collectors can also collect a nice stipend from Madam Nazar by tracking down a new Weekly Collectible List: the Witch Hunt Collection.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Online: how to access

It doesn't take much to jump into Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode.

You can access Red Dead Online by selecting the 'Online' option from the Red Dead Redemption 2 title menu ( which you can find at the top-right hand side of the screen).

You then pick which online mode you would like to play and you're ready to get started.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games