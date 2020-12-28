Realme Watch S goes on sale in today: price, features, and availability

Realme Watch S will go on sale in India starting today. The wearable was launched in India last week along with the Pro variant. The Realme Watch S is the brand's first circular screen smartwatch.

The Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart starting today at 12 noon. The watch is available in Black colour and strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange. Realme Watch S also comes in a special Master Edition which is priced Rs 5,999. The vegan leather straps for the Realme Watch S comes in Brown, Black, Blue, and Green colour options which will be sold separately for Rs 999.

The Realme Watch S Master Edition is designed by artist Grafflex. The Realme Watch S made its debut back in November in Pakistan and was later made available in the UK.

Realme Watch S features and specs

The Realme Watch S offers a circular design and the body is made up of a 47mm 6063 aluminium case. It weighs 48 grams and comes with interchangeable 22mm straps. The watch sports a 1.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 360. The display can go up to 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme has also added 5 levels auto-brightness mode. To navigate across the UI and to power on/off the watch, you get two crown button to navigate.

The Realme Watch S harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and connects to your smartphone with Realme Link app. You get over 100 watch faces which can be accessed within the application.

Furthermore, the smartwatch comes with 3-axis accelerometer, Heart Rate sensor, and Blood Oxygen sensor (SpO2), and wearing monitoring sensors. You get your complete health report like sleep data, steps taken, calorie burnt, water drinking reminder, find my phone and much more.

The watch will notify you whenever you get notifications on your phone - but you won’t be able to respond to them. You also can play/pause music, reject calls, and take pictures on your phone from the watch. The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. However, Realme Watch S doesn't track swimming.

Realme Watch S can track up to 16 different sports mode which includes Outdoor Run, Cricket, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike.

The Realme Watch S features a 390mAh battery and on a single charge, it can last up to 15 days. It has a magnetic charging base to juice up the device and takes about 2 hours to completely charge the watch. Other features of the Realme Watch S include a stopwatch, clock, weather forecast, OTA Upgrade, call notification, and a power-saving mode. There is no dedicated GPS onboard which is the only major miss at this price point.