Realme Watch S price in India, features, and availability

Realme Watch S is now official in India. This is the company’s second watch after the Realme Watch which was launched back in May along with smart TV. The watch was unveiled at an online event which we hope is the last from Realme for 2020.

In an online event today, Realme also announced a more premium Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Buds Air Pro ME. The Realme Watch S made its debut back in November in Pakistan and was later made available in the UK.

Realme Watch S price in India and availability

In India, the Realme Watch S is priced at Rs 4,999. It will go on sale via Amazon, Realme.com starting December 28. It is available in Black colour and a bunch of strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange.

Realme Watch strap vegan leather comes in Brown, Black, Blue, and Green colour options. It will sold separately for Rs 999.

Realme Watch S design and display

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Realme Watch offers a circular design and the body is made up of a 47mm 6063aluminum case that is 12mm thick. It weighs 48 grams and comes with interchangeable 22mm straps which can be swapped with Realme’ first part strap or any other 22mm straps. Realme is offering the Watch S in four colour options -Black, Green, Blue, and Mustard colour options.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Watch S also comes in a special edition as well which is designed by artist Grafflex. It is called as the Realme Watch S Master Edition.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The watch sports a 1.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 360. It has a curved 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection upfront. The display can go up to 600 nits of peak brightness which is impressive for a budget watch. Realme has also added 5 level auto-brightness mode which works with a photosensitive sensor. To navigate across the UI and to power on/off the watch, you get two crown button to navigate.

Realme Watch S features

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The Realme Watch S connects via Bluetooth 5.0 to your smartphone and uses the Realme Link app to pair and manage the Watch settings. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Realme Link app is also available for iOS users. Realme says it has built over 100 watch faces for the watch which can be assessed within the application.

Furthermore, the smartwatch comes with a bunch of sensors like 3-axis accelerometer, Heart Rate sensor, and Blood Oxygen sensor (SpO2), and wearing monitoring sensors. You get your complete health report like sleep data, steps taken, calorie burnt, water drinking reminder, find my phone and much more - all of which can be seen on the Realme Link app as well as the watch itself.

The watch will notify you whenever you get notifications on your phone - but you won’t be able to respond to them. You also can play/pause music, reject calls, and take pictures on your phone from the watch. The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. However, Realme Watch S doesn't track swimming.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Realme Watch S can track up to 16 different sports mode which includes Outdoor Run, Cricket, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Pingpong, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, Rowing Machine, Stationary Bike.

The Realme Watch S features a 390mAh battery and on a single charge, it can last up to 15 days. It has a magnetic charging base to juice up the device and takes about 2 hours to completely charge the watch. Other features of the Realme Watch S include a stopwatch, clock, weather forecast, OTA Upgrade, call notification, and a power-saving mode. There is no dedicated GPS onboard which means you’ll have to carry your phone along with you to get all your mapping.

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition designed by Jose Levy is priced at Rs 4,999. It features ANC, 94ms low latency mode, 10mm bass boost driver, and up to 25 hours of battery life. It will go on sale from January 8, 2021, on Flipkart.