Amazfit GTS Mini 2 price in India, features, and availability

Amazfit GTS Mini 2 is the latest wearable from the company in India in its rapidly expanding range of wearables. The Amazfit GTS Mini 2 has been announced for the Indian market today. The wearable was launched globally a few weeks ago.

The Amazfit GTS Mini 2 joins the GTS 2 and GTR 2, both of which were launched in India this month. As you’d expect from the moniker, the GTS Mini 2 is a scaled-down version of the GTS 2 which is also almost 50% cheaper.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini price in India and availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is priced at Rs 6,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from December 26. The product is currently listed on Amazon.in. It comes in three colour options - Sage Green, Pink, and Black.

Check out the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Rs 6,999 on Amazon sale starts from December 26View Deal

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini design and display

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini follows the same design pattern as the GTS 2 but in a more compact form-factor. It sports a slightly smaller 1.55-inch AMOLED screen with 354 x 306 resolution compared to the 1.65-inch on the GTS 2. The display sites in an aluminium alloy case while the rest of the body is made up of plastic material. It comes with a 2.5D curved glass on top.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini offers Always on Display feature. It has over 30 Always-on display patterns and over 50 watch faces which can be customized with the Zepp application. The AMOLED screen supports 100% NTSC colour gamut and a peak brightness of 550 nits. The watch weighs just 19.5 grams and is 8.95mm thick.

Further, you get a single crown button to navigate and power on/off the device. The GTS 2 Mini comes in three colour options - Sage Green, Pink, and Black. It uses a 20mm silicone strap which means you will be able to swap with any other 20mm strap easily. The watch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant rating and can go up to 50 meters under the water.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini features

For connectivity, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and the watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. You’ll have to pair the watch with Zepp application on your phone which offers you full control of the wearable.

As for the sensors, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini sports BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, heart rate during exercise and opens up more detailed insights. It also brings the ability to take blood-oxygen measurements, thanks to the SpO2 sensor. Apart from that, you get female cycle tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking with breathing exercise guidance.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The watch comes with an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic, and ambient light sensor. It comes with more than 70 in-built sports mode which will track all your indoor and outdoor activities in real-time and give you the complete data.

As far as the smart features are concerned, the GTS 2 Mini comes with sports notifications, regular notifications which you receive on phone will also be shown on the watch. It can also control music playback and act as a camera shutter. The wearable also supports online voice assistant.

Lastly, on to the battery life, the GTS 2 Mini can last up to 14 days with typical usage and up to 7 days with heavy usage. It can be charged via the magnetic base which takes about 2 hours to completely charge the watch.