Amazfit GTS 2 price in India, features, where to buy online and review

Amazfit GTS 2 is the company's latest smartwatch in India. Announced a few days after the unveiling of its cousin, the GTR 2, the Amazfit GTS 2 is now available for purchase in India. The second-gen lineup includes - Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2, and GTS 2 Mini.

This year, Amazfit is one of the top wearable makers in India. The company has budget smartwatches in the Bip series while the GTR and GTS series come under flagship series. The Amazfit Bip U was one of the most popular smartwatches this season.

Amazfit GTS 2 price in India

In India, the Amazfit GTS 2 is priced at Rs 12,999. It is now available on Amazon. Unlike the Amazfit GTR 2, the GTS 2 comes in sole variant and comes in Midnight Black, Desert Gold, and Urban Grey colour options.

Design and display

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

In terms of design, the Amazfit GTS 2 follows the same design pattern as the first-gen. While the GTR 2 offers classic circular design, the GTS 2 comes with a square design - offering the consumers choice of design. It comes in an aluminium alloy case with a plastic back 42mm size from the 43mm sized case on the GTS. At 9.7mm thick, it’s put on a slight bit of timber too and has added a curved edge around the solitary physical button. Overall, it’s similarly as the first GTS.

It uses a 20mm silicone strap, that is interchangeable to switch in another official band or a third party option. The watch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant rating which means it can go up to 50 meters under the water.

The Amazfit GTS 2 flaunts a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen with 348 x 442 resolution. It is a touchscreen panel with 341 PPI density. It shows off great colours, offers good visibility in bright outdoor light and indoors and does support an always-on mode.

Features

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

The Amazfit GTS 2 offers features to track your health and fitness. Sensors on board include accelerometer and gyroscope motion sensors to track indoor activity and deliver step counts and enable automatic sleep tracking. There’s built-in GPS to track outdoor activities like running, cycling and open water swimming. There's also BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor, which delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, heart rate during exercise and opens up more detailed insights. It also powers stress tracking and the PAI Health Assessment system, using a point scoring system to indicate how regularly you’ve been giving your heart a good workout. It also brings the ability to take blood-oxygen measurements.

Additionally, it can also track your sleep and other 90+ sports mode which includes outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, climbing, free training, outdoor cycling, and more.

For smartwatch features, the GTS 2 brings all your phone's notifications, music controls, take calls over Bluetooth, view weather forecasts, alarms and event reminders. On the watch, you can add widgets or dedicated screens to make sure core features are just a swipe away. Ther are plenty of watch faces options available too. The new features that didn’t appear on the GTS are the music player, Amazon Alexa support and a new offline voice assistant. For storing music, it offers 3GB of storage, giving you room for around 500-600 audio files in MP3 format. Music is transferred from the Zepp companion app and it only works with music you own, not from music services.

Alexa can help you get done with some small tasks. So you can set alarms and reminders, check for weather reports and control your other smart home devices. The offline voice assistant brings features like opening music controls or workout mode.

The GTS 2 packs a 246mAh capacity battery that is said to last 7 days with typical usage and 20 days in basic usage. You’ll get 25 hours of GPS battery life and it also takes two hours to get from 0-100% battery.

Amazfit GTS 2 A square smartwatch with good looks and solid fitness tracking skill Specifications Display: 1.65" AMOLED Design: Square Battery: 7 days GPS: Yes Bluetooth calls: Yes Protection: 5 ATM Storage: 3GB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Improved design and same great display + Solid fitness tracking features + Handy offline voice assistant Reasons to avoid - Shorter battery life than GTS - Sports tracking accuracy - PAI health scores not well integrated

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!