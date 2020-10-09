Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched at Rs 3,499 in India

Huami has added yet another affordable smartwatch in India with the launch of Amazfit Bip U today. Recently, the company had unveiled the retro-styled Amazfit Neo.

The Amazfit Bip U launched today, comes with an introductory price which makes this cheaper than the Amazfit Bip S and Bip S Lite. The highlight of the Bip U is the large 1.43-inch screen, 60+ sports mode, and 9 days of battery life.

amazfit Bip U features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch display with 2.5D glass on top, which is quite good for the price and is also one of the best under Rs 5,000. It is a colour touch screen TFT panel as we’ve seen on many other budget wearables. You get a resolution of 320 x 320. The Bip U weighs just 31 grams.

The smartwatch comes with 24x7 heart rate sensor and there is also a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood-oxygen level. It also brings sleep tracking, Menstrual tracking, stress monitoring, and breaking training features. Apart from this, there are over 60 sports modes. Sensors onboard include a BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor. The smartwatch come with a built-in GPS so, you’ll have to carry your phone to track all your outdoor activities.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazfit Bip U is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and can even track your swim. The smartwatch is made up of polycarbonate material and it comes with a 20mm inter-changeable silicone strap. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10-meter range. With the companion Zepp app which is available for both the iOS and Android devices, you can customize watch faces. You can pick from 50 watch faces or upload your own picture to make it even more personalized.

The watch is packed with a 225mAh battery which can last up to 9 days on a single charge. For charging, you get a 2-pin pogo pin clip in the box which takes a couple of hours to completely charge the Amazfit Bip U. Other features include mobile notifications, clock, music control, alarm, remote camera button, find my phone, PAI health score, and weather updates.

Price and availability

The Amazfit Bip U will go on sale via Amazon starting October 16 during the Great India Festival sale for an introductory price of Rs 3,499. Later of the price will go up to Rs 5,999. It is available in Pink, Green, and Black colour options.