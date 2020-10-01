Retro-styled Amazfit Neo smartwatch now available in India

The affordable Amazfit Neo smartwatch is now available in India. After launching Amazfit Bip S and Bip S Lite earlier this year, the company has expanded its affordable wearable portfolio to even cheaper price point with the Amazfit Neo.

The Amazfit Neo is a smartwatch that comes in a retro-styled design with a four-sided screen - equipped with four physical buttons. These buttons are can be used to perform select, back, up, and down operations. You get a 1.2-inch STN monochrome screen with always-on display feature. There is also a lift-to-wake feature. The Amazfit Neo features a durable exterior case and PUR strap. The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

(Image credit: Huami)

The Amazfit Neo harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with new Zepp app to gain more control over the smartwatch. Talking about the features that are offered, you get three basic modes here - walking, running, and cycling. The watch is also equipped with PPG bio-tracking optical sensor, that monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day. The sleep quality monitoring can measure your total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM).

And, lastly the PAI score a.k.a Personal Activity Intelligence. Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health. The watch can last up to 28 days on a single charge and it takes about 150 minutes to completely charge the smartwatch. It has a 160mAh battery built-in.

The body of the smartwatch is made up of plastic and weighs 32 grams. The dimension of the watch stands at - 40.3 x 41 x 11.7mm. The Amazfit is compatible with Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Pricing and availability

