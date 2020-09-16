Retro-styled Amazfit Neo to launch in India on October 1

Huami is all set to announce the retro-designed smartwatch Amazfit Neo in India on October 1. The watch comes equipped with various health and fitness-centric features like sleep quality monitoring and health assessment system, Personal Activity Indicator etc. Like most other Amazfit watches, the Neo offers water resistance up to 5ATM and offers a 28-day long battery life.

Amazfit Neo price in India

As of now, the company has not yet revealed the official pricing of the upcoming watch however, it has recently been launched in China where it retails for CNY 299. This price translates to approximately Rs. 3200. However, post all the relevant taxes it may differ. Hence we will have to wait for an official unveiling.

The new wearable from Amazfit will be available in three colour options Classic Black, Grass Grey Green, and Coral Orange. It will be sold through popular online platforms including - Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and Amazfit’s official online store.

(Image credit: Huami)

Amazfit Neo specifications and features

The Amazfit Neo comes equipped with a 1.2-inch STN LCD panel that offers better outdoor visibility under harsh sunlight and long battery life. Unlike most modern smartwatches, the Amazfit Neo has a distinctly retro design and has physical buttons on either side of the watch.

It comes with features like 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and three different sports modes to track cycling, running and walking. It also has Huami-PAI, Heart Rate sensor and sleep monitoring. The watch offers up to 28 days of battery backup and is water-resistant up to 5ATM. It can be paired with both Android and iOS-based smartphones.