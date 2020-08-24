Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 likely to launch in September as Huami teases new product

It has been some time since Huami (Amazfit's owner) refreshed its old version of smartwatches in 2020. However, it now looks like a flurry of new products are on their way as the Chinese company teased upcoming launches. There are still no exact dates but it looks like we might see new products after a few weeks.

As the teaser suggests, the new products will arrive in Autumn, and September being the first month thereof, we can expect launch dates and more surprises soon. Interestingly, IFA 2020 is also scheduled to begin on September 3 and this could be the show where we could see Huami show off their new portfolio for the first time.

(Image credit: Huami)

Amongst the company’s most anticipated products is the Amazfit GTS 2 which, according to reports, will feature AMOLED displays. As per leaks floating around, Huami/Amazfit might opt for a round dial this time around rather than the square one that it had on the GTS. If this ends up being true, there wouldn’t be any difference between the Amazfit GTS and the GTR. Other features also expected in the 2nd-gen GTS 2 are NFC, Alexa voice assistant, and a Smart Crown. There are rumours about an additional Amazfit Neo, details of which are scarce at the moment.

Besides smartwatches, Huami could set foot in more new product categories like it has been doing in the past few months. According to reports, the company could unveil its very first smart scale which has already received Bluetooth certification.

That is all we know for now. Expect Huami to give out more teasers soon and once that happens, we should see Amazfit also make announcements regarding these launches in regions like India soon after.