Second generation Amazfit smartwatches may launch soon

Chinese gadget manufacturer Huami has been making news with its Amazfit Powerbuds that was received well in India. Now the company appears to have once again veered off from the lucrative hearables market to the smartwatches segment, with successors of their Amazfit GTS and Amazfit GTR that got launched a year ago.

A report by GizChina says that the details were found via the Zepp 4.8.9 app code on the GeekDoing forum which resulted in the discovery of three codenames relating to three different products from Amazfit. These appear to relate to successors of the Huami Amazfit GTS and the Huami Amazfit GTR.

A third device with the codename Tokyo also appears on the Amazfit application alongside the titles Newton and Lisbon, which appears to be for the Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTR 2. This is the first time some information about the next generation smartwatches from Huami are making the rounds. The leak was provided by a tipster named Magical Unicorn on GeekDoing.

According to the leak, the Amazfit GTS2 and GTR 2 will support multiple voice assistance in addition to Alexa. There are indications that these devices would also come with additional features including health monitoring, exercise modes etc. However, there isn't much to be gleaned about the mysterious third codename besides the fact that it is called the Amazfit Neo.

The Amazfit GTR had surprised many with its similarities with Apple Watch at a much lower cost. The 47-mm variant came with a 1.38-inch screen with NFC support, GPS, dual star positioning, air pressure sensor, bio-tracker, and 24-hour heart rate monitor.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTS had a 1.65-inch square super AMOLED screen with retina-level resolution. It offered 12 sports modes and supported 5ATM waterproof, with NFC access control, built-in GPS, dual-star positioning and bio-tracker with optical sensors. The devices boasted battery life of up to 14 days.

