Amazfit GTR 2 price in India, features, where to buy online and review

The Amazfit GTR 2 is Huami's latest smartwatch in India, launching right in time for the holiday season. It is one of the more premium offerings from the brand, but has a lot to justify that price tag. The GTR2 is a part of Amazfit's flagship GT series, which also includes the GTS 2 and the GTS Mini.

Amazfit is amongst the top fitness tracker companies in India, with devices such as the Bip U being highly popular during the festive season. It now offers a complete range of wearables, ranging from the budget segment to the high-end.

Amazfit GTR 2 price in India

Check out the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch Rs 12,999 on Flipkart Order before December 17 and get a free strapView Deal

In India, the Amazfit GTR 2 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the Sport Edition and Rs 13,499 for the Classic Edition. It is already available for pre-ordering on Flipkart. Customers ordering the smartwatch before December 17 will get an additional replaceable strap for free.

Design and display

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

The Amazfit GTR 2 is a classic circular design smartwatch from the company. As said earlier it comes in two variants - Classic and Sports. The Sports Edition comes with Aluminum Alloy dial which is paired with a black strap while the Classic Edition comes with Stainless Steel dial and a black strap combo. Apart from the dial material used, both of these have the same features and specs. The watch comes with a 5 ATM water-resistant rating which means it can go up to 50 meters under the water.

You get a circular display upfront which spans over 1.39-inch. It is an AMOLED screen with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. It comes with a 3D curved bezel-less design. It is a touchscreen watch with a scratch-resistant facia. There are two crown buttons on the side which helps to navigate through the interface. The display size is similar to the original Amazfit GTR but this one takes a bezel-less approach. It comes with a standard 22mm strap which is easily replaceable with any other 22mm strap available in the market.

Features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Michael Sawh)

Most people go for the Amazfit smartwatch because of the fitness features they offer. The Amazfit GTR 2 is no exception here. The watch comes with 12 sports modes which include tracking your Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Pool swimming, Elliptical, Open water swimming, Climbing, Trail running, Treadmill, Skiing, and Free training.

The wearable comes with built-in GPS which means you can go for a run leaving your phone behind and the watch will track your activities. As for the sensors, there is a 24/7 heart rate which is an essential feature for a wearable. You also get a SpO2 sensor to monitor your blood-oxygen level.

One of the new and interesting features that come along with the GTR 2 is Amazon Alexa integration. The feature comes as an OTA update and will be available in India; it also supports Indian-accented English among multiple languages. Alexa can be used to set alarms and timers, check the weather, control your smart home devices, create shopping lists, ask questions, get translations and more.

Further, the Watch also gets a Bluetooth call function that lets you answer calls on your watch via the built-in microphone and speaker. The Amazfit GTR 2 now has an offline voice control feature which can be used to turn on sports modes or opening the heart rate monitoring function.

On a single charge, the Amazfit GTR 2 can last up to 14 days. It also gets 3GB storage to keep all your music playlists. One of the major selling points of the product is the stress-monitoring to support your mental health by measuring your stress throughout the day and suggesting ways to help you relax. Other features include watch faces, sedentary reminder, sleep tracking and PAI score.

The Amazfit GTR 2 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, you’ll need to download the new Zepp application to get started. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi support. Other sensors onboard include Air pressure sensor, Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor.