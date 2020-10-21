Best fitness tracker in India: The top activity bands in 2020

In recent months the lockdown and nationwide restriction has raised awareness for fitness activities like never before. Many people have started taking care of their fitness activities and many brands have also started launching products which consumers are looking for. In this article, we have compiled the best fitness trackers available in India.

We have tried and covered all the price point starting from under Rs 1,500 to Rs 40,000 and up. A fitness tracker is now capable of doing more than just counting the number of steps you've taken.

best fitness trackers in India 1. Mi Band 5 2. Amazfit Bip U 3. Redmi smart band 4. Mi watch revolve 5. Amazfit GTS 6. Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 7. Fitbit Fitbit charge 4 8. Honor Band 5 9. Garmin 10. Fitbit inspire HR 11. Apple Watch 6

While most of them come with Heart rate monitor a few of them have also come with SpO2 monitors which help in monitoring the blood-oxygen-level in your body. Apart from these two features, you get a bunch of fitness tracking mode including indoor, outdoor activities and also swim tracking in some trackers. Other basic functionalities like calorie and sleep monitoring are also included.

Although the best fitness tracker's goal is to help you in your fitness activities some trackers can do more than that and be your companion all the time on your wrist, even after your workout. We have not included much of smartwatches in the list except for a couple of them which we felt does a great job as a fitness tracker as well.

We have created a list of all kinds of options here. Whether you need just a bare-bones basic fitness tracker or a flashy big-screen wearable with a few nice bells and whistles, you’ll find some good products here.

In India, the fitness band market is filled with amazing devices, where almost all of them can do a fair job tracking basic activities. Here are the best fitness trackers available in India:

Mi Band 5 Screen: 1.1-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5 ATM | GPS: No | Battery life: 14 days | SpO2: No Check Amazon Large screen Built-in GPS Heart rate zone tracking Monochrome display No design update

Following the success of the Mi Band 4, the Mi Smart Band 5 was launched in India recently. It is once again emerged as a winner and as always, exceptional value for money product. It delivers core fitness tracking features well, and improvements made to the colour display and richer sports tracking make it more desirable.

However, the Indian variant misses out on the NCF which is still exclusive to the Chinese market. The Mi Smart Band 5 offers several watch faces with support for companion app support. This is a great fitness tracker for anyone who’s on a tight budget as this is very kind to your bank balance as well.

Price: Rs 2,499

Amazfit Bip U Screen: 1.43-inch LCD | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5 ATM | GPS: No | Battery life: 9 days | SpO2: Yes Large screen Software experience 60 sports mode No built-in GPS

After having success with the Amazfit Bip S, Bip S Lite, the company announced its third Bip series device this year. The Amazfit Bip U offers refined software experience and a price that’s cheaper than both the Bip S series devices. Also, this is one of the best all-round fitness trackers in the price segment.

The Amazfit Bip U comes with a 1.43-inch TFT display with 2.5D glass on top. The Bip U comes with 24x7 heart rate sensor and there is also a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood-oxygen level. It also brings sleep tracking, Menstrual tracking, stress monitoring, and breaking training features. Apart from this, there are over 60 sports modes.

Price: Rs 3,499

Redmi Smart Band Screen: 1.08-inch LCD | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5 ATM | GPS: No | Battery life: 14 days | SpO2: No Affordable price Light and comfy Fairly good tracking Heart rate monitor Bad touch response Inconsistent battery life Finicky charging

The Redmi Smart Band offers a comfortable fit and there is a solid colour LCD screen with a fairly big 1.08-inch screen size. It supports touch and gesture support with a capacitive button. The touch response is not so great but, will get the job done more often than not. For tracking your activities, you get five modes including running, walking, freestyle, cycling, and treadmill. The tracking accuracy is fair enough and the companion app will put those data on infographic chats.

The Redmi Smart Band gets the basics right - steps, sleep, heart rate, and even basic notifications. It looks pretty stylish too. The Band is also 5 ATM water-resistant, though it misses out swim tracking. It lives up to the expectations, and the price tag of Rs 1,599 is the icing on the cake.

Price: Rs 1,599

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve The best Fitbit tracker money can buy Screen: 1.39-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5ATM | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 14 days | SpO2: Yes Battery life Accurate fitness tracking Excellent display Limited functionality

Jumping from the Mi Smart Band series, Xiaomi finally unveiled its first-ever smartwatch in India recently. With it, you get a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED screen with two crowns for navigating. The Mi Watch Revolve comes with an Always-on Display and offers over 110 watch faces that you can manage on the watch as well as the companion Xiaomi Wear app.

On the software front, this watch runs on Xiaomi’s own software and not the Google Wear OS. The Mi Watch Revolve is capable of showing you the notifications that come on your phone. It is an excellent watch option for those who are looking to track their activities on a beautiful big display.

Price: Rs 9,999

Amazfit GTS Screen: 1.65-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5 ATM | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 14 days | SpO2: No Check Amazon 90 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ AMOLED screen Battery life Design Inconsistent notifications

First up, the Amazfit GTS looks similar to the design you'd expect on an Apple Watch. And, secondly, you get to choose from five colour options. This is one of the best looking smartwatches in the market too. You get a large 1.65-inch AMOLED panel onboard with Corning Gorilla 3 Glass protection.

The watch is made of aluminium, and it's water-resistant up to 50 meters, so you'll be able to take this into the water without worrying about it getting damaged. There's a 220mAh battery inside that Huami claims will last for around two weeks. There's also GPS on board, which if left on constantly will result in around 25 hours of life. The Amazfit GTS also sports a heart rate sensor, NFC, Bluetooth and a variety of other features.

Price: Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Screen: 1.1-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 5 ATM | GPS: No | Battery life: 21 days | SpO2: No Lightweight, AMOLED screen 90 workout modes Pricy

The Galaxy Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch 450 nits AMOLED display. You also get more than 70 downloadable watch faces to personalize the function and look of the fitness tracker. There is a front touch key for wake-up, home and cancel. There are also preset replies to notifications and setting up of 12 dedicated widgets at a time.

The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 159mAh battery that provides up to 15 days on a single charge. With a typical minimized day-only usage, you can go up to 21 days on a single charge. It helps track five automatic workouts and up to 90 workouts with presetting from the Samsung Health library. Other features include music control and 5 ATM water-resistant.

Price: Rs 3,999

Image 1 of 5 Fitbit Charge 4 (Image credit: Fitbit) Image 2 of 5 Fitbit Charge 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 Fitbit Charge 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 5 Fitbit Charge 4 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Charge 4 The best Fitbit tracker money can buy Screen: PMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 50m | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 14 days | SpO2: No Large screen Built-in GPS Heart rate zone tracking Monochrome display No design update

The Fitbit Charge 4, successor to the Fitbit Charge 3, is one of the best Fitbit trackers you can buy right now. It offers many features similar to the Fitbit Versa. It's more expensive than some of the other options from Fitbit, but if you're looking to go jogging this is a great choice that won't cost you as much as a traditional running watch.

It has a large screen to display your data, a heart rate tracker and new fitness features we've only previously seen on the Fitbit Blaze. Also, since there's now an on-board GPS (which wasn't on its predecessors), fitness fanatics will have no issues using it as well.

It may not be the cheapest device on the list, but this is the best Fitbit tracker money can buy.

Honor Watch ES Screen: 1.64-inch AMOLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: NA | GPS: No | Battery life: 10 days | SpO2: Yes Check Amazon Huge array of fitness modes Music control Design a bit uninspiring No way to reply to messages

The newly launched Honor Watch ES offers more than the last-gen Honor devices. Partially that comes in lifestyle features, but mainly in exercise modes - there are now over 100 workouts you can choose from and 12 guided exercise courses. It comes with a rectangular 1.64-inch AMOLED screen. It also offers 44 animated exercise moves.

As for the other features of the Honor Watch ES, it includes stress, step, Sp02, sleep tracking as well as menstrual cycle monitoring. The company claims that the Watch ES comes with a battery life of 10 days.

Price: Rs 7,999

Garmin Vivosmart 4 Garmin drops GPS but comes in at seventh place Screen: B&W OLED | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 50m | GPS: No | Battery life: 7 days | SpO2: No ₹4,861 View at Amazon Slim design Long-lasting battery Body Battery metric Small screen Screen unresponsive at times No GPS

Coming to the Garmin Vivosmart 4, it is on the more expensive side of the fitness trackers listed but offers almost everything you'll want from an exercise tracker, except for the GPS.

With a six-day long battery life, a heart rate monitor and fitness age feature, this is a device created more for gym-goers than runners.

The Vivosmart HR+, the device Garmin released before this tracker, came with GPS built-in but this newer version has dropped the feature, which is a shame for anyone who wanted to take this watch running.

Even so, you should definitely consider the Garmin Vivosmart 4, especially if you're looking for a band that can do high-end fitness tracking with almost a week-long battery.

Price: Rs 11,990

Fitbit inspire HR Screen: B&W OLED display | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 50m | GPS: No | Battery life: 5 days | SpO2: No ₹8,999 View at FlipKart 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Premium design Lots of tracked metrics Strong battery life Screen can be unresponsive Large bezel

The Inspire HR is one of the company’s affordable fitness tracker available in India but, not cheap when compared to other affordable fitness trackers. It comes with multiple tracking modes which include activity tracking, sleep tracking, calories burnt, and automatic exercise recognition.

For the asking price of 8,499, you get more feature-filled and great looking trackers. If you want to be confident that your tracker will work smoothly and accurately though and you like the idea of the Fitbit brand and its app you'll be happy with what this provides.

Price: Rs 8,499

Apple Watch 6 Screen: Retina OLED display | Heart rate tracker: Yes | Waterproof: 50m | GPS: Yes | Battery life: 24 hours | SpO2: Yes Check Amazon Larger screen Always-on display Battery isn't the best Expensive

The most expensive one on the list starting at Rs 40,900 for the 40mm version, Apple’s new Watch has a blood oxygen sensor inside and a more efficient S6 engine at its heart. It’s also supposed to have a brighter display in sunny conditions. Beyond that, the rest of the new features that arrive with the Watch 6, like sleep tracking, hand-wash tracking, and new buckle-less bands, will be made available to older Apple Watches.

On the outside, the Apple Watch 6 continues with the same design language used in previous models – a rounded, metal body with a square display that curves elegantly into the device itself. The new colours and designs are interesting, with the new blue and red flavours, in particular, appealing on the wrist, the aluminium casing blending nicely with the more striking hues.

Price: Rs 40,900

