Realme Watch S Pro price in India, specs, features and comparison

Connected and AIoT products are becoming increasingly bigger parts of Realme’s operations. Today it expanded into the premium wearable segment with the launch of the Realme Watch S Pro.

The Realme Watch from summer was the brand’s first smartwatch. It is now adding two more to its lineup with the Realme Watch S and the Watch S Pro, which made its global debut. The company tells us that there will be a few more products in this space in 2021. The same event also saw the unveiling of the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, which has a new glossy silver finish on the case and the buds.

Realme Watch S Pro price in India and availability

Realme Watch S Pro price in India is Rs xxx. A single black colour variant is currently available. It will go on sale starting December 29 on Flipkart.

Realme Watch S Pro design and display

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Realme Watch S Pro is amongst the cheapest smartwatches to offer an AMOLED display with a circular 1.39-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 454 x 454. Outdoor visibility is aided by a peak brightness of 450 nits. A selection of over 100 watch faces and always-on display options are available.

The ‘S’ stands for sporty and stylish.

The AMOLED construction also allows for slim bezels around the fascia. The case is made of stainless steel while the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It uses standard 22mm watch straps which can be replaced by users. First-party bands in various colours and materials such as vegan leather will be available.

With IP68 rating and 5ATM water resistance, the watch can also be used in the rain or while swimming.

Realme Watch S Pro features

(Image credit: Flipkart)

On the inside, the Realme Watch S Pro is powered by two processors — a high-performance Arm Cortex M4 chipset for graphics-intensive tasks and a high-efficiency chipset for everything else. Combined with a large 420mAh battery, Realme claims a battery life of 14 days with regular use and even more with lighter use.

As for fitness tracking, it offers 15 sports modes including cycling, cricket, football, running, swimming, strength training and more. With built-in GPS, users can leave their phone behind and continue tracking their sessions. Sensors include heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen saturation levels, gyroscope and an advanced 6-axis accelerometer.

Other smart features include calls, notification mirroring, music control, camera shutter remote and more. Eventually, the Realme Watch S Pro will be able to act as a hub for other connected and smart home devices via the Realme Link app.