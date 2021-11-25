Raiders vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere

America's Playground gets a taste of America's Team in this true red, white and blue Thanksgiving Day showdown, and as we all know, there's much more than a W at stake - like the Super Bowl, those Turkey Leg Awards only come out once a season! Read on as we explain how to get a Raiders vs Cowboys live stream and watch NFL Thanksgiving Day football online from anywhere.

Dak Prescott's Cowboys are coming off a nightmare beating at the hands of the Chiefs, and are once again in the position of having to prove themselves as serious contenders.

With the Eagles picking up form, and star wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb likely to be out of action, Mike McCarthy's belt might not be quite as uncomfortable as the average armchair fan's this afternoon, but the pressure's certainly cranking up.

November has been a miserable month both on and off the field for the Raiders, but Derek Carr has plenty of goodwill behind him considering the way he's so far been able to handle devastation heaped upon devastation.

Can they step up under the primetime lights? Follow our guide on how to watch the Raiders vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Raiders vs Cowboys from anywhere

Raiders vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

30-day FREE trial Today's Raiders vs Cowboys game is being nationally televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a limited-offer 30-day FREE trial. How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys: live stream NFL FREE in Canada

TSN Today's Raiders vs Cowboys game kicks off at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT, and it's being televised by TSN and CTV, both of which also offer streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing the Raiders vs Cowboys along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially meaning you can live stream Raiders vs Cowboys free of charge. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Raiders vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Raiders vs Cowboys game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 9.30pm GMT on Thursday night. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £147.99 for the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys FREE: live stream NFL in Australia