Mobiblu's Cube3 launches

Mobiblu has announced that a new version of its Cube portable media player will be launched on 1 May.

The new 2GB Cube3 will support MP3, WMA and DRM-protected WMA files. It's also compatible with PlaysForSure files from subscription-based download sites, and Podcast Ready enabled.

Even though each face of the cube-shaped player only measures an inch, the Cube3 sports a 65k colour OLED screen on which video (WMV, MPG, and ASF) and image (JPG, GIF, BMP, PNG, MNG, and ICO) files can be viewed.

In addition to MP3 and video, the Cube3 also features an in-built FM radio, clock and alarm, plus a range of equalizer settings and play modes. The Lithium polymer battery life is estimated at 10 hours, and the player comes with USB charging dock/cable.

The all new Cube3 will be available from May. There’s no word on UK pricing or availability, but in the US it’s expected to retail for just $99.