Qualcomm promises 4K-supporting Snapdragon 800 processors in May

Sure, the Snapdragon 600 you find in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S4 is fine and all, but we're pretty excited to hear that Qualcomm's next-gen processors, Snapdragon 800, are soon to trundle off the production line.

At a briefing in China, Qualcomm confirmed that the 800 line would be hitting mass production in May - although there'll be a bit of a wait before you see any souped-up 2.3GHz processor action in any phones or tablets.

Although the company had prototypes on hand, it wasn't letting anyone near any benchmarks until June.

Processor porn

So what can we look forward to in 800-toting devices? Up to 2.3GHz quad-core processing, with the cores running on different frequencies to conserve power - two cores can handle the more intensive processing action while the others idle for later.

There's also an Adreno 330 graphics processor in there, which means the next generation of handsets should be able to support 30fps 4K video playback.

All in all, pretty exciting stuff. Rumour has it that the LG Optimus G2 could be the first Snpadragon 800 phone - stay tuned for more details on the new flagship from the chip-maker in the coming months.

Via Engadget