Nokia Lumia 1020 gets snapped with Pro Cam in focus

Nokia's July 11 event draws ever nearer, promising to bring the Nokia 1020 (previously known as the Eos) to our fingers, but as these things tend to go, we might have just been given our early preview.

Serial leaker @evleaks previously claimed that the new flagship would be named the Nokia Lumia 1020, and now the mysterious tipster has tweeted a picture to offer alongside that claim.

From what we can see, the phone has taken its design cues from the Lumia 920. However we can't see the rear of the handset, which is where the the real magic will be happening.

The 1020 is rumoured to be arriving with a not-so-modest 41-megapixel PureView camera and will succeed the Nokia 808 PureView.

Focus carefully

On closer inspection, you'll notice the Nokia Pro Cam tile on the screen, an app that's been rumoured to be on the handset.

The image shows the phone on American network AT&T and @evleaks captioned the picture simply, "Nokia Lumia 1020 for AT&T, 2013"

With the new trend of super-snapper phones beginning to take off, including the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, can Nokia offer the market a compelling early option? We should find out for sure at Nokia's event next week.