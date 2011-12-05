New Sony Ericsson Nozomi image saunters onto the web

The huge-screened Xperia phone you can see to the right is said to be the latest image of the Sony Ericsson Nozomi.

There's not much detail to discern from the picture other than that the buttons look like really tiny physical ones (home, back and menu) and there's nary a bezel to speak of.

With such a huge screen, though, we'd be expecting some lofty resolution – previous leaks peg it at 1280 x 720 with a PPI of 342.

Would you like a little smartphone with that screen?

Screen aside, the last round of speculation also put the processor at dual-core 1.5GHz standards, with 1GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and no microSD slot.

We're also expecting a microSIM, NFC chip and a 1750mAh battery to be contained within.

No doubt Sony Ericsson will let us know some official news on the Nozomi at CES 2012 or Mobile World Congress 2012 – it's been a while since we've heard anything from Sony Ericsson (except that Sony is buying out the Ericsson part) so it'll be interesting to see what the company has been beavering away on in secret.

From Xperia Blog via Cnet