Huawei Mate 8 brings heaps of innovation to the global market

The Huawei Mate 8 phablet was announced in China back in November, but there was no word on whether it would be coming to other markets – but now we know after the frim took to the stage at CES 2016.

The Mate 8 is a follow-up to Ascend Mate 7 that launched back at IFA 2014 and showed that Huawei is getting good at creating large screen smartphones.

The Huawei Mate 8 features a 6-inch 1080p display with 368ppi, a HiSilicon Kirin 950 chipset and the latest Android 6 Marshmallow software.

Big and better

There are two different versions of the Huawei Mate 8. You can get a 32GB version with 3GB of RAM and a 64GB version with 4GB of RAM – but there's no word of the 128GB version that launched in China.

The camera is a particular highlight with a 16MP rear shooter and an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper. That's all powered by a 4000mAh battery and there's a fingerprint sensor on the back to keep all of your information secure.

The 32GB model will set you back €599, while the 64GB model is priced at €699.