Oppo Reno 7Z is making a debut with Snapdragon 695 SoC, triple rear camera setup

No word on India launch yet

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
(Image credit: Oppo )
Oppo Reno 7 series created a lot of buzz in February as it reached the Indian shores. The series consisted of two smartphones - Oppo Reno 7 and Oppo Reno 7 Pro. Now, the brand has announced the launch of Oppo Reno 7Z 5G in Thailand. The smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor in the past. 

This is going to be the first phone from the Reno 7 series to feature a Snapdragon processor, as the other two included MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The design renders of the device already leaked in the mid of February, which gave a hit about how the device is going to look.

As per the official by the Oppo Thailand Twitter handle, the smartphone will be launched tomorrow at 3:00 PM IST. It will be shipped in two different colour options - Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic black.

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G specifications and features

Oppo Reno 7Z

(Image credit: TheLeaks)

Oppo Reno 7Z consists of a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and is based on the Android 12 operating system with Color OS 12 on top. The smartphone packs 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. 

Oppo Reno 7Z 5G flaunts a triple rear camera setup including 48MP primary snapper, 2MP monochrome snapper, and a 2MP shooter, which may be a depth or a macro snapper. At the front, we can see a 16MP sensor for the sake of selfies and video calls. The smartphone draws power from a 4500mAh battery that comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone weighs 173 grams, and it measures 159.85x73.17x7.49mm. 

As of now, Oppo has not said anything regarding the launch of the smartphone in India. However, it can be assumed that the smartphone could soon make its debut in India. It will compete with other smartphones carrying the same chipset, including Vivo T1 5G, Realme 9 Pro, and a few more. Expectations are that the smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 at the time of its India launch.

Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi
Nishit Rudra Raghuwanshi

A career journalist who spent three years playing around with smartphones, associated apps and home appliances. As a hobby, Rudra enjoys researching mobile games. When he's not busy in the world of gadgets, Rudra is busy with a paper and pen writing poems or engaging with his growing digital audience on the Hindi rap circuit. 
