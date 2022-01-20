Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro India launch confirmed - dates awaited

Audio player loading…

After a series of leaks that confirmed the specifications and and pricing, Chinese phone maker Oppo has now officially confirmed the launch of its mid-range Oppo Reno 7 series in India. However, the company is yet to share formal dates.

The line-up was launched in China towards the end of November last year. We saw three devices arriving as part of this series - the Oppo Reno 7, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 7 SE variants. The information got shared via Oppo India's social media handle earlier today.

Besides confirming the launch of the Oppo Reno 7 series, the company also shared that the devices would be available on e-Commerce website Flipkart. Incidentally, the listing page on the platform has teased some key features of the series. Both the devices appear identical to those launched in China.

The company describes them as the "Portrait Expert" in a poster that was shared via the Twitter handle, indicating the powerful cameras they carry. The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is the first handset to carry the Sony IMX709 ultra-sensing camera on the 32MP selfie slot and the Sony IMX766 sensor as its primary 50MP shooter.

(Image credit: Oppo India)

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro: specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 7 gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G paired with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It carries a 4,500mAH power pack with 65W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 7 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. While on the front it has a 32MP front camera.

Coming to the Oppo Reno 7 Pro, the handset is powered by the Dimensity 1200 Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The Reno 7 Pro gets a triple camera setup with a 64-MP primary camera, an 8-MP ultra-wide, and a 2-MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4,500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging.

It gets a flat 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, in what appears to be inspired by the popular iPhone 13 series from Apple. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. Both the devices run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 out of the box and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

