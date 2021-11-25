Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE launched in China - price, specifications and more

After a lot of leaks and rumours, Oppo’s latest flagship lineup - the Oppo Reno 7 series has been launched in China. This new smartphone lineup succeeds the Reno 6 series which was introduced sometime back in various markets.

The new Reno 7 Series comes with the vanilla Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro and the Oppo Reno 7 SE smartphones and come with incremental updates over its predecessor. Reports reveal that the lineup might launch in India in January, however, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

This lineup of smartphones not only include a flat-edged design inspired by the hot-selling iPhone13 series but also looks to add a notification LED that’s housed underneath the camera bump.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 7 and the Reno 7 SE come equipped with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel offering FullHD + resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Reno 7 and Reno 7 SE come with Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 900 respectively. The Reno 7 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage while the Reno 7 SE comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both the phones come with 4500 mAh of battery and while the Reno 7 supports 65W fast charging, the Reno 7 SE comes with up to 33W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Reno 7 sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. While on the front it has a 32MP front camera. The Reno 7 SE, on the other hand, houses a 48MP primary camera and a couple of 2MP sensors. It also comes with a 16MP selfie snapper.

Talking about the Reno 7 Pro – it comes with the Dimensity 1200 Max SoC under the hood coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a flat 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display compared to the curved display present on the previous generation flagship from Oppo.

The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz refresh rate. The Reno 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie snapper. It comes with a 4500 mAh of battery with support for 65W fast charging.

All the devices run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 out of the box and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 SE price

In terms of pricing, the Reno 7 comes in three storage variants - 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB and is priced at CNY 2,699, CNY 2,999 and CNY 3,299 which translates to roughly Rs. 31,500, Rs 35,000 and Rs 38,500, respectively.

The Reno 7 Pro also launched in two variants - 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB storage. These are priced at CNY 3,699 or Rs 43,150 and CNY 3,999 or Rs 46,650, respectively. Both devices will start retailing from December 3rd, 2021, in China.

The Reno 7 SE comes in two variants - 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. These are priced at CNY 2199 or Rs. Rs 25,650 and CNY 2399 or Rs. 28,000.

All the three variants come in three colour options – Snow Gold, Starry Blue and Starry Night. The Rupee prices are approximate conversion and the pricing in India is likely to change during the launch.

