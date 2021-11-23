Oppo Reno 7 series might bring back one of your favourite features

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is rumored to launch its next generation of flagship smartphone lineup – the Reno 7 series. While the lineup is expected to debut in China sometime later this week, it is also speculated that the India launch might happen soon as well.

And though like a ritual with any smartphone launch these days, we are coming across a ton of leaks and rumors giving us an idea about the phone’s design and specifications. There is one particular leak that has caught our attention and it hints that Oppo might revive one of the favourite features from the past.

A tipster has revealed that with the Reno 7 Series, Oppo might use the camera bump interestingly to house a notification LED as well. The below tweet shows how the LED might work.

#Oppo Notification light. pic.twitter.com/7H0pVqU6mANovember 23, 2021 See more

In a separate image shared by the tipster, which seems to be a leaked promotional banner, the text reads, “Industry first. Optical fibre hot banding star ring breathing light.”

Though there is little clarity as to how Oppo wants to use this LED light. Our best bet is that the light might be used for alert notification. Since the LED light is placed under the camera module, it isn’t best suited to light up the objects or faces while clicking images.

A promotional video has been spotted on YouTube that gives us a closer look at the LED light reacting to activities like breathing slowly for a text or a call. It breathes differently when a user starts a game and stays on when the phone is on a charging mode.

There is a little doubt that this is an interesting way to interact with the smartphone and a lot of users miss the alert LED notifications that were a thing in the past. Almost all of us have used phones – including feature phones from good old Nokia days with “dancing LED notification” as its key feature.

However, with the advent of modern smartphones, the notification LED had vanished in thin air just like the poor 3.5mm headphone and built-in FM radio have gone missing.

