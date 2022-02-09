Vivo T1 5G with Snapdragon 695 chipset launched in India

Audio player loading…

As promised, smartphone maker Vivo has announced the Vivo T1 smartphone in India. This new mid-range 5G phone is being touted as the slimmest and the fastest phone in its price category.

The phone takes on the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G, Moto G51 and others. The Vivo T1 has all the ingredients of a successful mid-range 5G device. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset at its core, a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 50MP rear camera, and a large 5,000mAh battery that should be good to power the phone for over a day.

Interestingly, the Vivo T1 is the only phone in this price range to ship with Android 12 out of the box while a lot of premium and flagship phones are still launched with a year old Android OS.

Vivo T1 5G price and availability

The price of Vivo T1 5G in India starts at Rs. 15,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s a 6GB and 128GB variant as well which is priced at Rs. 16,990 while the top-end variant with 8GB and 128GB will retail at Rs. 19,990.

Though the phone is available in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colour options. It will start retailing from February 14 onwards and will be available via Vivo’s official online store, Flipkart, as well as offline, retail stores. Vivo is offering the smartphone with an introductory limited period offer that will give customers Rs. 1000 instant discount with HDFC bank cards.

Vivo T1 5G specs and features

The Vivo T1 is a mid-range 5G device that comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with Adreno 619L GPU. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It supports storage expansion up to 1TB via a Micro SD card. It also supports virtual RAM expansion which allows you to use 2GB of storage as RAM.

The phone weighs just 187 grams, comes with flat sides and is one of the slimmest phones in this price segment. The Vivo T1 comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Vivo T1 ships with Android 12-powered Funtouch OS 12.0 skin. The phone draws power from a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 18W Fast Charge. Connectivity features include a Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

