Redmi Note 11T 5G launched in India- Price, specs, features and availability

After a lot of speculation, Xiaomi has finally announced its mid-range smartphone in India. The Redmi Note 11T 5G makes its way out right before the year ends, offering users yet another device to consider before making a purchase decision.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is essentially a rebadged Redmi Note 11 that was recently launched in China. When compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10T that had landed in July, the device from Xiaomi offers a lot of changes and upgrades.

The new smartphone brings forth a new design besides enhanced specifications on multiple fronts such as a new 5G capable chipset, better camera setup, display with high refresh rate and fast charging.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price and availability

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will retail at Rs.16,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs.17,999 while the price of 8GB and 128GB variant has been set at Rs 19,999. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has Aquamarine Blue, Matte Black, and Stardust White colour options.

The device can be bought starting December 7 from Amazon India, Xiaomi's official website, Mi Homes and a few other preferred partners.

As a launch offer, Xiaomi is offering Rs1000 off and has also partnered with ICICI bank to offer Rs. 1000 offer an additional Rs. 1000 off for ICICI bank customers.

Check out the Redmi Note 11T 5G on Amazon Check out the Redmi Note 11T 5G on Amazon Sale starts from December 7



Redmi Note 11T 5G specs and features

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

In recent times, we have seen quite a few teasers around the Redmi Note 11T 5G with Xiaomi’s VP Manu Jain regularly offering glimpses while building up the hype for the launch event. The phone comes with a large 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 240 Hz touch response rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla glass protection and has IPx 53 certification.

Under the hood, the phone has a 5G capable MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Though ahead of the launch, there were speculations that Xiaomi might switch the chipset to a Snapdragon one, the company has decided to go with the same configuration as its Chinese counterpart.

The phone is available in three memory and storage variants including – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The memory on this phone is LPDDR4x and the storage is UFS 2.2. The phone also comes with virtual RAM enhancement offering up to a max of 3GB additional RAM when required.

While there is an option to increase the storage via a micro-SD card, we were expecting a 256GB onboard storage on the top-end variant.

In terms of optics, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with a primary 50MP snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera housed under a punch-hole cutout to take care of selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 33W Pro fast charging (included in the retail box) over a USB Type C port. The phone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out of the box and is expected to get the Android 12-based MIUI 13. it also comes with an IR blaster to help control appliances at your home.

The Note 11T 5G takes on the likes of Moto G31 that was recently launched and Realme 8s 5G that runs on the same chipset but is priced aggressively.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!