Vivo T1 5G India launch timeline, key specifications, surfaced online

Vivo T1, dubbed as the first smartphone of Vivo's T series lineup, is soon going to make its debut in India. As per the speculations, the launch date of the smartphone will be unveiled by March 2022.

In a report published by 91Mobiles, it has been confirmed that the device will support 5G connectivity. Tipster Mukul Sharma has shared some major details regarding the specifications and the features of the upcoming smartphone too.

As per the revealed information, Vivo T1 will most likely get two storage variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage or 256GB internal storage. Another possibility is that the device can get a 12GB RAM variant coupled with 256GB internal storage. However, the details regarding the device are a bit sketchy at the moment, and altered specifications can be witnessed at the time of its launch in India.

To recall, Vivo T1 was rolled out in China in October 2021 with features like a Snapdragon SoC, 12GB RAM, triple rear camera setup, and more. Furthermore, leaks related to the device in December 2021 suggested that it could reach the Indian shores in the first quarter of 2022.

Vivo T1 rumored specifications

As the smartphone has been rolled out in China previously, we have a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications from the device at the time of the India launch. Vivo T1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and operates on the OriginOS based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, Vivo T1 rocks a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper to deliver high-quality photographs in both low light and daylight settings. At the front, the smartphone rocks a 16MP shooter for the sake of video calls and selfies.

The device draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options in the smartphone include USB Type-C port, WiFi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2.

