Vivo T series likely to arrive in India - may replace the Y series phones

Audio player loading…

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its Vivo V23 and Vivo 23 Pro phones in January 4 and early indications are that the devices are rebranded from the Vivo S12 series that went official in China. Now we hear that the brand is quite keen to expand its portfolio in the fast-growing mid-price market in India.

Towards this end, the company could well be considering its Vivo T1 series also into the country. Quoting unnamed sources, a report carried by 91mobiles said such a move might also pave the way of the company's Y-series offerings of the past.

Vivo had silently gone official with its new T1 series last October with the Vivo T1 5G and the T1 X 5G handsets. The latter is an entry-range device while the former has a few premium features. As for the Vivo Y series, it offered a good variety of handsets ranging from 4-inch to plus 6-inch screens, good battery life and fast charging.

The report further claimed that the first device from the Vivo T series brand could be arriving sometime in the first quarter of 2022. However, there were no specific dates mentioned for the launch of if both variants selling in China would be brought to the Indian shores.

We can also speculate that Vivo might arrive with an entirely new variant in the mid-price segment that boasts of robust premium features but is priced to suit the Indian consumer demand. The sole reason for replacing the Y-series could be the addition of 5G-enabled chipsets to its upcoming devices. This, at a time, when other brands are coming out with new 4G variants in the market.

Vivo T1 and Vivo T1 X - specifications and more

(Image credit: Vivo )

The Vivo T1 features a 6.67-inch LCD screen and gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor under its hood. The octa-core processor, which is said to enhance phone performance by as much as 40%, is paired to 8GB or 12GB RAM with storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

On the optics, the device packs a triple camera setup with a 64MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. These sit snugly within a rectangular module on the top left corner of the back panel. The device offers 5,000mAh battery with fast charging options.

The Vivo T1 X has a smaller 6.53-inch display with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC doing the processing within. It pairs up with 6GB or 8GB RAM that are connected to 128GB and 256GB of storage options. The device has a dual-camera setup on the back panel with an LED flash located below the sensors. The device has a gradient finish and is available in Black, Blue, and Purple.

While the Vivo T1 is priced between Yuan 1999 (~Rs.25,500) and Yuan 2499 (~Rs.29,500), the lower end model arrives for Yuan 1699 ~Rs.29,500).for the 6GB+128GB variant while the 8GB+256GB one retails at yuan 1999 (~Rs.25,500).

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram