Vivo V23 series launch date teaser image surfaces - goes official on January 4

Rumors regarding the Vivo V23 series have been doing rounds since November 2021. A couple of days ago, the smartphone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which usually indicates an imminent launch. Fresh leaks suggest that the smartphones rolls out in India with a 50MP dual selfie camera January 4, 2022.

A report published by 91Mobiles included the launch date teaser image of Vivo V23. The device seems to pack a dual selfie camera located at the top center. This indicates that the device could be a rebranded version of the Vivo S12 rolled out in China a week ago. Though earlier, there was speculation that it could be similar to the Vivo 23e that launched in Thailand.

Two variants are arriving

Furthermore, the devices could run on the FuntouchOS based on the Android 12 operating system. Two variants of the Vivo V23 series have been confirmed in India via an official promo video that was showcased during a telecast of Pro Kabaddi League on the Star Sports satellite channel.

The promo video revealed the design of the Vivo V23 Pro. It is going to have rounded edges, a square camera bump, and flat sides. The device in the teaser seems to carry Sunshine Gold color, which indicates that this can be one of the color options.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Vivo V23 Rumored Specifications

Previously, rumors regarding Vivo V23 Pro suggested that the device will sport a 64MP primary shooter, and that has now been confirmed via the promo video. Apart from that, the Geekbench listing of the device pulled the curtains from a few key specifications. The smartphone could house a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor coupled with 8GB RAM.

No other information related to the specifications of the device has been revealed until now. Nonetheless, the Vivo V23e 5G was rolled out in Thailand recently, and there is a probability that the device can make it to the Indian shores too. Vivo offers a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage in the device.

In addition to that, Vivo V23e 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD Plus AMOLED display. It draws power from a 4050mAh battery and rocks a triple rear camera set up, including a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor.