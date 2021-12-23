Vivo V23 first look - from an ad during a Pro Kabaddi league game

Audio player loading…

Reports of the imminent launch of the Vivo V23 series in India flew in thick and fast ever since the Vivo V23e debuted in Thailand. Thereafter, we received reports of the Vivo V23 5G device going through various certifications and the Vivo V23 Pro going official before the vanilla version.

Now a tipster has spotted the Vivo V23 in an advertisement on television during a Pro Kabaddi League game on the Star Sports satellite channel. Abhishek Yadav, who tracks the smartphone industry, tweeted about the ad on Wednesday night. Earlier leaks had suggested that the series would launch in January of 2022.

(Image credit: Pro Kabaddi League Screengrab)

The advertisement does not reveal much. However, it does provide a quick view of the rounded edges, flat sides and a square camera island with three shooters lined up vertically. The device on display has a golden hue, which makes us believe that it would be one of the colors available when the Vivo V23 launches.

Earlier reports had indicated that the series would launch in January and that the Vivo V23 Pro could sport a 64MP primary shooter. The report also claims that the Pro variant would arrive prior to the vanilla model of the Vivo V23 5G line-up, which is a direct successor of the Vivo V21 series.

For now, we know little about both these devices. What we do know for sure is that the Vivo V23 series would get an upgraded processor and better cameras, compared to the two previous variants - the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21e 5G.

There were also reports that the Vivo V23 Pro would be using a real panel that could change its color when exposed to sunlight or UV rays. The design of the Vivo V23 Pro is very similar to the Vivo S12 series launched yesterday in China.

Based on the Vivo S12 as the Vivo V23e, we can speculate that the upcoming mid-range devices from Vivo could feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Details of the Pro version on certification websites indicate MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood linked to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

