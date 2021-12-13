Vivo V23 Pro with 64MP camera, upgraded SoC set for India launch in January

Audio player loading…

The upcoming mid-ranger from Vivo has been making news since November when the Vivo V23e 5G went official in Thailand. The same device was tipped to launch in the Indian markets, sometime in December. However, now we are hearing that the Vivo V23 Pro could supersede it and arrive in January.

A report published on 91mobiles quotes unnamed sources to suggest a launch in January for the smartphone that could include a 64MP primary shooter. The report also claims that the Pro variant would arrive prior to the vanilla model of the Vivo V23 5G line-up, which is a direct successor of the Vivo V21 series.

For now, we know little about both these devices. What we do know for sure is that the Vivo V23 series would get an upgraded processor and better cameras, compared to the two previous variants - the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21e 5G.

However, what we do know for sure is that the Vivo V23 5G could well be the same smartphone that went official in Thailand earlier in November. This being the case, we do have some specifications for you as a reference point.

On the design front, the Vivo V23e looked similar to its sibling Vivo V21e 5G barring some minor tweaks. Its rear panel is slightly larger to house the third sensor and dual-LED flash as well. The teardrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera also appears the same.

The Vivo V23e 5G came with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC built around the 6nm process. It’s an octa-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A76 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs with a max frequency of 2.4GHz. An 8GB RAM and 128GB storage accompany the chipset. The onboard storage can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card. It houses a 4,050mAH battery capacity with 44W fast-charging support.

The device features a 6.44-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display. It packs triple rear cameras, where the primary snapper is 50MP and the other two sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone features a 44MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, dual-SIM slots, dual Wi-Fi support. It has an on-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

The Vivo V23e 5G was priced in Thailand at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Now, what we know is that there is going to be a Vivo V23 Pro version in India, and it may not be surprising if we get the same specifications as the Pro version with Vivo following it up with a stripped down device as the vanilla variant.

