Leaked MediaTek poster suggests Vivo S12 series may house Dimensity 1200 SoC

As the tentative launch date of the Vivo S12 series is approaching, a surge has been witnessed in the number of leaks and rumors related to the series. A recently leaked poster, said to be shared by MediaTek, has confirmed that the S12 series will include a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor. Furthermore, a popular tipster named WHY LAB has suggested that the Dimensity 1200 chipset may power the Vivo S12 Pro.

The said poster has been shared on two social media platforms --- Twitter and Weibo. The poster is, of course, in Chinese, so it cannot be decoded completely. However, Vivo S12 has been mentioned as it is in the bottom portion of the poster. So, speculation is that both the smartphones from the series may include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

(Image credit: GizChina)

Some of the renders of the Vivo S12 series leaked online a week ago. According to them, the smartphones may have a curved display and a notch, including dual front sensors. Speculations are that the high-end variant of the series may get a 50MP primary shooter too.

Vivo S12 Pro rumored specifications

As per previous leaks and rumors regarding the series, Vivo S12 Oro may feature a curved OLED display along with FHD+ resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor. We can see a 90Hz refresh rate in the high-end variant of the series. The back panel of the device could have a matte finish. The smartphone may ship with OriginOS Ocean UI based on the Android 12 operating system.

Allegedly, Vivo is going to offer a 50MP primary snapper coupled with 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper at the front. In addition, a well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, has said that the smartphone might get a 108MP primary snapper in a triple rear camera setup. Apart from that, both Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro could support 44W fast charging.

Other key specifications of the device have not been confirmed until now. Nonetheless, it can be expected that more details regarding the Vivo S12 series will surface online ahead of the official launch.