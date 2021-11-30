MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC specs leaked - takes on Snapdragon 870 SoC

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset following which we started hearing rumors of an affordable variant called the Dimensity 7000 SoC. A series of leaks indicated that the chipset will be built with the 5nm process, one that was used to create the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

Now, we have the detailed core configuration of the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC via some fresh leaks. Sharing the details on Twitter, tipster Digital Chat Station said the new processor could feature four Cortex-A78 cores with clock speeds of 2.75Ghz and four Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2.0GHz.

The new chipset should offer better performance than the Dimensity 1200 processor that comes with a similar configuration but has Cortex-A77 cores. The chipset could get the ARM's Mali-G510 MC6 GPU. It also supports FHD resolution along with 168Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5, etc.

MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

In the tweet, Digital Chat Station has already compared the Diemsnity 7000 SoC with Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is quite clear that MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC was the one that gave a tough competition to Snapdragon 870 in the past.

When it comes to Dimensity 7000 chipset, Digital Chat Station has also said in his tweet that the Antutu score of the processor is better than that of Snapdragon 870. High chances are that Diemsnity 7000 processor will outclass Snapdragon 870 in terms of performance.

What else?

As per the tipster, Redmi K50 Gaming Standard edition is going to be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 processor. Other information regarding the smartphone is sketchy as of now. However, rumors are that it could sport a triple rear camera set up, including a 64MP primary shooter.