Vivo S12, S12 Pro and Watch 2 launched - price and specifications

Having remained largely silent for the second half of 2021, Vivo has now sprung into action, launching the Vivo S12 series and is almost ready with its Vivo V23 5G device that could be arriving in India soon.

The Vivo S12 went official in China on Wednesday with the vanilla S12 and a bigger and mightier Vivo S12 Pro. Both handsets come with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, dual selfie cameras and dual LED flashes. Both pack up to 12GB RAM and come with 108MP triple-rear camera setups. The company claimed that the flashes on both the devices could be manually set to any desired color between 3000K and 6000K.

The devices were announced in a price range of Chinese Yuan 2,799 to 3,699 which translates roughly to between Rs 33,180 and Rs 43,850.

In parallel, the company also announced the second edition of its smartwatch that went official in September of 2020. The Vivo Watch two brings new features such as an e-SIM support and longer battery life.

Vivo S12 - features, specifications and more

(Image credit: Vivo S12 Official Page)

The entry-level Vivo S12 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is HDR10+ compliant with a notch that holds up a 44MP (f2.0) camera as well as an 8MP ultra-wide shooter.

Under the hood, the device packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC made from a 6nm process. It comes with a Mali G77 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

From an optics perspective, the Vivo S12 has a triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash. The primary 108MP sensor is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 105 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor. On the selfie side, the device comes with a 44MP sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a dual-tone flash that could be programmed for desired colors between 3000K and 6000K.

The Vivo S12 is powered by a 4,200mAh battery unit with 44W fast-charging support. The connectivity options include a Type-C charging port, dual SIM, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Dual-band WiFi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS.

There is an in-display fingerprint scan, but the 3.5mm audio jack went missing from both devices. The handset measures 157.20 x 72.67 ×7.39mm and weighs 179grams and is available in Gold, Black, and Blue color variants.

Vivo S12 Pro - features, specifications and more

(Image credit: Vivo S12 Pro Official webpage)

The Vivo S12 Pro is a punchier version of the vanilla handset. It comes with a bigger 6.56-inch AMOLED screen running at 90Hz with a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is an FHD+ display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio that can go as high as 1300 nits.

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC built on the 6nm fabrication process. The graphics on the Vivo S12 Pro are handled by Mali G77 GPU on the device that has 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the Vivo devices load Android 11 out-of-the-box with the OriginOS Ocean running on top.

On the camera front, the handset has an even more impressive 50MP (f/2.0) main front camera with similar 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a dual-tone flash. On the rear, the camera set-up is identical with the vanilla version with an 108MP main shooter supported by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor.

The battery pack is slightly better on the Vivo S12 Pro at 4,300mAh with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options too are pretty similar, with Dual SIM, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, Dual-band WiFi 6 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS available. The device measures 159.46 x 73.27 × 7.36mm and weighs 171grams and is available in Gold, Black and Blue variants.

Vivo Watch 2 - specifications and more

(Image credit: Vivo Website)

The Vivo Watch 2 has a bezel-less design and uses a 316L stainless steel body with a standard fluorine rubber strap. The device is available in black, white, and silver frames as per listings on Vivo’s website in China. It boasts of a 14 day battery life if the eSIM is turned off.

The device supports direct music streaming in the home country and offers several built-in modes. It comes with 50ATM waterproof and dust-proof ratings making it a device one can wear even in a swimming pool. The watch also has an emergency call feature making it easier to reach police, paramedics or fire services.

The Vivo Watch 2 is capable of monitoring health on a round-the-clock basis that includes parameters such as blood oxygen, heart rate monitoring, etc. The device is priced at Yuan 1,299 which translates to Rs 15,300.

