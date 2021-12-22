Vivo V23 5G India launch seems imminent as the phone crosses BIS certification

Audio player loading…

Not so long ago, it was tipped that the Vivo 23 series will launch in India in December and now we are seeing some plausibility around it, though there is still no definite launch time frame.

The Vivo 23 5G phone has been spotted on India’s BIS and Malaysia’s SIRIM certification websites (via 91Mobiles) and this indicates the BBK Electronics-owned Vivo is set to launch the device anytime soon. But, one should keep in mind that unannounced devices pass through several regulatory agencies ahead of their launch all the time, and while their presence on the respective certifications is deemed as an imminent launch, this shouldn’t be taken as concrete proof.

Vivo 23e 5G rumored specs

In most cases, the listing of smartphones on certification websites reveals a couple of key details, but perhaps not every time. The phone is just listed on the two certifications with its model number. There are no other details to glean, but we do have some past leaks to refer to.

The Vivo 23 is expected to feature an upgraded processor and better cameras. We can also anticipate a MediaTek processor and an AMOLED display with at least a 90Hz refresh rate.

It remains unknown if Vivo decides to launch more variants in the series in India. Recently, the company launched the V23e 5G phone in Thailand, so it is expected we might see it coming in India as well.

The Vivo 23e 5G has MediaTek Dimensity 8120 SoC built on a 6nm process. It has an octa-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A76 and ARM Cortex-A55 CPUs. It carries an 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage, which is expandable to 1TB using the microSD card. There is a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It features a 6.44-inch full HD Plus AMOLED display and packs a triple camera setup, where the primary snapper is 50MP and the other two sensors include an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture.

In Thailand, the Vivo 23e 5G is priced at THB 12,999 for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. This roughly translates to Rs. 30,000 in India.

Another phone in the series which is set to arrive in India could be the V23 Pro. The phone is rumored to feature a 64MP camera and a color-changing rear panel.

