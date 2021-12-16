Vivo V23 Pro may be getting a back panel that changes color in the sun

Audio player loading…

Vivo is known to regularly include flagship features into their mid-range devices. The company is scheduled to launch the Vivo V23 series in India early in January as a mid-premium range offering with a 64MP camera and upgraded chipsets. Now, we hear that the Vivo V23 Pro will get a colour-changing back panel.

The Chinese company had demonstrated its changeable fluorite glass design last September via a YouTube video. Its use on the back panel of the device results in the handset changing color when exposed to sunlight or UV rays. This innovation could be a first in Indian markets, says a report published in 91mobiles.

The report suggests that the Vivo V23 Pro has a back panel with fuller crystals that tends to provide better light reflection and sparkle compared to the standard matte glass one. Of course, there is no information from the company about adding such a feature to the handset, which was first launched in Thailand as the Vivo V23e.

Vivo V23 Pro - specifications, pricing and more

A slew of rumors provided us with details of the upcoming device as well as gave us an indication that Vivo could be launching the Vivo V23 Pro first before coming out with the vanilla Vivo V23 version. In terms of specifications, here is what we are already aware of:

The device could arrive with a 64MP primary shooter that makes is quite a dandy handset to carry around. We know for sure that the Vivo V23 series would get an upgraded processor and better cameras, compared to the two previous variants - the Vivo V21 5G and the Vivo V21e 5G.

Recent Geekbench listings indicated that the device sports a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with the Android 12 out-of-the-box. It carries 8GB RAM but could also offer additional options.

Would it be similar to the V23e 5G?

We could consider the Vivo V23e 5G as a benchmark to define what Vivo could be coming out with in India. It had the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offered expanding storage of up to 1TB using a microSD card with a 4,050mAH battery capable of 44W fast-charging.

On the design front, the Vivo V23e looked similar to its sibling Vivo V21e 5G barring some minor tweaks. Its rear panel is slightly larger to house the third sensor and dual-LED flash as well. The teardrop-style notch on the display for the selfie camera also appears the same.

What we do not know yet is how Vivo would be pricing the Vivo V23 Pro. It remains to be seen if these innovations such as the color-changing rear panel adds to its cost, making it just a notch or two below the premium category. That would be a sad day.

In Thailand, the Vivo V23e 5G is priced at THB 12,999 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the lone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes in two color options – Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!